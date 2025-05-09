'Our Impenetrable Shield': Yash, Ananya, Anushka Applaud Armed Forces After Pakistan Drone Attacks Foiled

Hyderabad: Several prominent Indian film industry celebrities have voiced their admiration and support for the Indian Armed Forces amid escalating tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB). Their statements came after a counter-drone operation conducted by the Indian Army, during which more than 50 Pakistani drones were shot down over multiple sectors, including Jammu and Pathankot in Punjab.

The large-scale operation was launched after repeated efforts by Pakistan to violate Indian airspace with swarm drones, with the intent to infiltrate strategic points. The Indian Armed Forces reacted quickly and firmly, foiling these efforts and strengthening the security of the country's borders.

In the aftermath of these events, Kannada superstar Yash expressed his gratitude to the Indian defence forces. Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor praised the tenacity of the Armed Forces. The actor wrote, "Salute to the unwavering strength and precision of our Indian Armed Forces - our impenetrable shield! With gratitude for their service, let us also ensure we stand united and act responsibly."

He continued to stress the need for responsible communication during these sensitive periods, asking people to avoid sharing misinformation. "Pause, verify everything before sharing or reacting, especially online. Our collective fight against misinformation strengthens India. Thoughts with fellow Indians in vulnerable areas; be strong, be resilient. Jai Hind," he added.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday also showed her admiration and gratitude toward the Armed Forces. On her social media, the CTRL actor hailed the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force for their noble commitment. "Saluting the heroes of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Forces," she wrote.

Ananya further acknowledged the sacrifices made by the families of the defence personnel. "Heartfelt gratitude to you and your families for your unmatched sacrifice and strength. We owe you everything. #JaiHind," she wrote.

Actor Anushka Sharma also shared a note of gratitude on her Instagram, calling the soldiers "heroes" for their tireless efforts in protecting the nation, especially during difficult and dangerous times. Her message read, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."

India launched Operation Sindoor during the early hours of May 7, targeting nine militant locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This was in direct response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians.

The tensions further escalated on May 8, when the Indian Air Defence successfully intercepted at least eight missiles launched by Pakistan towards key border areas in Jammu. Despite the successful defence, the Ministry of External Affairs later confirmed that 13 Indian civilians were killed and 44 others injured due to ongoing ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Poonch sector.

In light of these events, numerous other actors, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Chiranjeevi, Rohit Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Vidya Balan, have publicly praised the Armed Forces.