Yami Gautam Opens up Whether Article 370 Action Scenes Were a Challenge During Pregnancy

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 7 minutes ago

Yami Wraps up Article 370 Action Scenes before Pregnancy; Gets Aditya Dhar's Incredible Support

Actor Yami Gautam, during an interview, shared about her experience shooting for Article 370 while pregnant. She also mentioned the unwavering support she received from her husband, Aditya Dhar.

Hyderabad: Actor Yami Gautam, who is currently basking in the success of her most recent film Article 370, surprised everyone during the trailer launch by revealing her pregnancy news along with her husband Aditya Dhar. The couple shared their happiness about starting this new journey into parenthood. Despite facing challenges, Yami managed to shoot for the film during her pregnancy. In a recent interview with a news agency, she mentioned that she completed the action sequences before pregnancy.

Balancing personal and professional responsibilities, Yami discussed how grateful she felt for finishing the action scenes and training before her pregnancy. She pointed out that what remained were mostly dialogues, scenes, outdoor shots, and traveling sequences. Reflecting on her experience, she highlighted moments when one discovers their true capabilities and the mental strength one possesses. Addressing the challenges she encountered, Yami emphasized the significant responsibility she undertook as a professional and mother-to-be. She expressed the importance of representing something profound while navigating the journey of motherhood, which she described as an ethereal experience.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Drawing inspiration from her mother and other mothers, Yami acknowledged the unwavering support she received from her husband, Aditya Dhar. She credited his emotional backing as instrumental in her journey. Aditya Dhar, who is also the film's producer, mentioned the careful precautions taken on set, including having a team of doctors available.

In an interview with a newswire, Yami shared her belief in following her instincts and tuning out fear-driven voices that dictate her choices in film projects, music, and collaborations. She highlighted the importance of recognizing diverse perspectives and advice from people encountered in life. Reflecting on her career journey, Yami recalled her beginnings with the film Vicky Donor and the need to reconnect with her authentic self amid external influences. As she embarked on this new chapter in her life, she highlighted the significance of staying true to her core identity.

READ MORE

  1. Article 370 vs Crakk BO Day 4: Yami's Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark, Vidyut Starrer Struggles Behind
  2. Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Unfazed by Article 370 Gulf Ban, Elated with Response
  3. Article 370 vs Crakk Box Office Day 2: Yami's Film Makes More Than Double of Vidyut's Actioner

TAGGED:

Yami GautamYami Gautam Article 370Yami Gautam on pregnancyYami Gautam Aditya Dhar

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

EXCLUSIVE | Space Career on Your Mind? 'Moon Man' Mylswamy Annadurai Explains Future of This Sky-Rocketing Sector

WTO: India's Permanent Solution Push for Public Stockholding of Food Grains to Ensure Food Security

IBSA Calls for Human-Centric, Ethical Use of Emerging Technologies

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.