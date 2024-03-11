Yami Gautam Dismisses 'Fake Filmy Awards', Hails Cillian Murphy's Oscar Win

Hyderabad: Article 370 star Yami Gautam doesn't think the awards given out in the film industry are genuine. The actor in her latest social media post said that she stopped going to these events for the same. But she's happy about Cillian Murphy winning an Oscar for his acting in the movie Oppenheimer.

Yami shared her thoughts on a platform called X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Having no belief in any of the current fake 'filmy' awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions."

She added, "Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, it’s your talent that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy! #Oscar2024."

Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, won the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Robert Downey Jr also won the Best Supporting Actor award, and Nolan won Best Director for the same movie. When Cillian accepted the award, he said, "For better or worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world. I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers."

The Oscars this year happened at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. They were happening while there were wars in Gaza and Ukraine and with a big election coming up in the US. The winning documentary, 20 Days in Mariupol, and the best international film, The Zone of Interest, brought attention to these world events.

Yami's latest release Article 370 is revived well. The action-packed political drama directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale also stars Priyamani alongside Yami. The movie was released on February 23 in cinemas.

On personal front, Yami and her husband, Aditya Dhar, are expecting a baby. They got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh, and announced the pregnancy during the trailer launch of their movie last month.