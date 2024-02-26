Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar Unfazed by Article 370 Gulf Ban, Elated with Response

Hyderabad: Actor Yami Gautam and her director-husband Aditya Dhar are currently basking in the success of their recently released film Article 370. Despite the film's significant success in both domestic and international markets, receiving acclaim from audiences and critics alike, the film which has been banned in the Gulf countries, represents a setback for the Hindi film industry as it restricts viewers in the Gulf region from experiencing an acclaimed Indian cinematic creation.

Taking to X on Monday, Yami wrote, "When we were making ‘Article 370’, so many people told us that this film won’t work with the audience, ‘it’s too technical, too many political jargons, etc etc’. But we went ahead with our gut because we knew those naysayers were underestimating our audience. Thank you all for proving them absolutely wrong. Thank you so much for giving so much love to our small little film, with a big heart. We are humbled and will remain forever grateful to all of you. Dhanyawaad! Jai Hind! Aditya Dhar- Thank you so much to each and every one of you for supporting #Article370Movie! This is absolutely overwhelming! Jai Hind!"

The ban in the Gulf nations seems contradictory given the thriving tourism industry and the frequent filming of Indian movies in the region. The lack of access to Indian films in Gulf theaters contrasts starkly with Bollywood's substantial impact on the region's entertainment sector. While there is a devoted fan base for Indian cinema in the Gulf, the absence of films like Article 370 highlights an issue regarding censorship and the restriction of cultural exchange.

The movie, which portrays Yami as the intelligence officer Zooni Haksar in a narrative set in the valley and focused on the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, faced a similar fate to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter, which was also denied release in all Gulf countries except the UAE.