'Would've Lost All My Money': Influencer Ankush Bahuguna Shares Harrowing 40-Hour Digital Scam Experience

Hyderabad: Digital scams in India are reaching alarming levels, with even prominent personalities falling prey to cybercrimes. Popular influencer and content creator Ankush Bahuguna recently shared his harrowing experience of being held hostage in a 40-hour digital scam that left him emotionally and financially devastated.

Bahuguna took to social media to recount his ordeal, warning his followers about the extent to which scammers can manipulate and control their victims. In an Instagram video, he revealed how he was isolated, compelled, and stripped of his freedom during the scam, which he described as the most terrifying experience of his life.

The scam began with an automated call from an international number. The call claimed that a package scheduled for delivery to Bahuguna had been cancelled. So, he followed the instruction to press "zero" for support, a decision he now regrets as "the biggest mistake of his life."

The call was then transferred to a supposed customer support representative who alleged that a package containing illegal substances had been sent to China under his name. The representative escalated the matter by informing Bahuguna that an arrest warrant had been issued against him, which led Bahuiguna into a state of panic.

From that moment, the scammers worked to isolate Bahuguna completely. He was forbidden from answering calls, responding to messages, or allowing anyone to visit his home. Any attempt to contact others, he was told, would result in immediate arrest and harm to his loved ones.

"I was not allowed to pick up calls or reply to messages. They even threatened to harm the people I contacted," Bahuguna said. This psychological manipulation kept him in a constant state of fear and compliance. The scammers demanded personal information, including his bank details, and pressured him into making suspicious financial transactions. They repeatedly warned that non-compliance would lead to the destruction of his career and place his family at risk.

To maintain control, the scammers kept Bahuguna on a non-stop video call, monitoring his every move. He was instructed to send screenshots of all his actions, ensuring he followed their demands. Even when friends began to suspect something was wrong and reached out to him, he was forced to pretend everything was fine.

"I had to assure my friends that I was busy and doing well,' he said. "People were messaging me, asking if I was being held hostage. This wasn't normal behaviour, but I couldn't explain myself."

The ordeal ended only when Bahuguna received a message from a friend warning him about a recent surge in digital scams. His friends, noticing a change in his behaviour, had grown concerned and decided to check on him in person.

"I feel so lucky to have friends with such strong instincts who noticed a change in my behaviour even when they were getting 'I'm okay' texts from me. They literally saved the day. Imagine if they hadn't come looking for me or looked for clues! I'd probably still be in that cyber arrest & would've lost all my money," Bahuguna wrote in the caption of his post.

He shared his experience to raise awareness about the increasing digital scams. He urged people to remain vigilant and to understand the extreme lengths scammers will go to manipulate their victims.