World Sleep Day 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Honey Singh - Bollywood Celebs Who Have Battled Sleep Disorders

Hyderabad: As the world observes World Sleep Day 2025 on March 14, the significance of good sleep has once again come into focus. Established in 2008 by the World Association of Sleep Medicine (WASM) - now the World Sleep Society (WSS) - this global event highlights the importance of healthy sleep habits and raises awareness about the consequences of sleep deprivation. In today's fast-paced world, where productivity is celebrated, sleep often takes a backseat. The alarming rise in sleep disorders, even among celebrities, sheds light on the deeper impact of insomnia, stress, and erratic schedules.

Bollywood and Sleep Deprivation

Several Bollywood stars have openly spoken about their struggles with sleep issues, revealing the physical and mental toll it has taken on their lives. The demanding nature of the entertainment industry including late-night shoots, constant travel, and high-pressure work schedules, often leads to insomnia, anxiety, and irregular sleep patterns.

Celebrities Who Have Battled Sleep Disorders

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has previously spoken about his difficulties with sleep. He has struggled with insomnia and, at times, has even shared his late-night musings in his blog post. He disclosed that he has been sleeping for less than four hours a night. He wrote, ".. the game last night took long .. ending at 2.30 am and then the routine of getting in the slumber took another few and then up at 6 to leave for work .. the sleep was determined and untouched by laments or the structures it normally builds to break the rhythm .. but it did not and the work went on as scheduled .."

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's King Khan has admitted to getting only three to four hours of sleep per night due to his gruelling schedule and work commitments. He has often mentioned that he struggles to get adequate rest but has learned to function with limited sleep over the years. Earlier, in a recent interview with a newspaper, the actor said, "I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or 10 if I am shooting. But then I will come home at 2 am, take a bath and then work out before I go to sleep."

3. Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan has opened up about his irregular sleep patterns, revealing how they've impacted his routine. In a podcast, the actor shared that he usually sleeps for just two hours a night, with an occasional stretch of seven to eight hours once a month. "Sometimes, I doze off during short breaks on set," he admitted. Salman explained that he only sleeps when there's absolutely nothing else to occupy him. Reflecting on unique situations, he added, "I slept nicely when I was in jail. I also sleep when there is turbulence in an aircraft because there is nothing I can do in such a situation."

4. Alia Bhatt

In a podcast, Alia Bhatt opened up about how sleepless nights have impacted her mental health, leaving her feeling exhausted and emotionally drained. During the conversation, she opened up about her journey with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), explaining that she decided to speak about it after realising how common the condition is. "It happens to all of us. That's when I became more open to talking about my specific anxiety. I was recently clinically diagnosed, so I had proper backing, not just saying, 'Oh, I'm having an anxious day.' It's not just that'," she said.

Discussing the challenges ADHD brought into her life, Alia revealed, "I was struggling, which is why I sought help. In social gatherings, my body would physically react. I'd start heating up. I also found it hard to focus; my attention kept drifting in and out." She also admitted that she initially took pride in her multitasking abilities, but later realised the negative impact it had on her mental well-being. I started forgetting the most random things, even things I had scheduled," she revealed.

5. Honey Singh

Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has battled depression, which led to severe insomnia and sleepless nights, ultimately affecting his career and well-being. In the Netflix documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, which started streaming on December 20, 2024, the artist delves into his struggles with bipolar disorder. The 80-minute film explores the highs and lows of his career, shedding light on his unravelling during the peak of his fame.

Singh revealed that his condition included psychotic symptoms, causing him to withdraw from public life between 2014 and 2015 due to health concerns. "My brain would overwork and spiral out of control," he shared in the documentary. Describing his experience, he added, "It's like your dreams are playing out in real. You think random, unrelated things. Even the househelp would scare me. I would think she is laughing at me. If she was cleaning, I felt she was wiping blood off the floor. I thought I'd never be able to meet my parents again. I felt I would be trapped," he said.

While many Bollywood stars struggle with insomnia and sleep-related disorders, some celebrities prioritise sleep hygiene. Akshay Kumar is known for his strict routine, early bedtime, and disciplined lifestyle, ensuring he gets adequate sleep. Similarly, Rekha has maintained a healthy sleep pattern, which is believed to be one of the secrets to her youthful energy and well-being.

The struggles of these Bollywood stars highlight the widespread issue of sleep deprivation. With success often portrayed as a consequence of long working hours in contemporary times, rest and recuperation should never be ignored. Now, in marking World Sleep Day in 2025, it is vital to understand that sleep can never be a luxury: it is an utter necessity needed for physical and mental well-being.