World Plastic Surgery Day 2024: From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, B-Town Beauties Who Admit Undergoing the Knife

Hyderabad: Today, July 15, marks the global celebration of World Plastic Surgery Day, formerly known as India's National Day of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Originating in India centuries ago, this practice has now transcended national boundaries, drawing attention to the transformative impact of plastic surgery worldwide.

A Decade of Progress:

Initiated in 2011 by the Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSI), National Plastic Surgery Day began with a remarkable gesture: every plastic surgeon in the country performed one free surgery, benefiting countless individuals in need. Over the years, this initiative has grown, garnering international recognition and support from global medical communities.

India's Prominent Role:

Recent data from the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (IASPS) underscores India's significant contribution to the field. With 3,000 specialists, comprising 5.4% of the global total, India ranks 5th in the number of plastic surgeons in the world. Moreover, the country's involvement in surgical procedures places it 7th worldwide, with over half a million surgeries performed annually.

Celebrity Influence and Public Perception:

The influence of Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, and Shilpa Shetty has played a pivotal role in destigmatizing cosmetic procedures. Their openness about surgeries ranging from rhinoplasty to lip augmentation has sparked national conversations about beauty standards and self-expression.

Plastic surgery to augment beauty is closely linked with Bollywood as films are a visual media. Over the past few years, many actors have not just undergone surgery but have also talked about it on public platforms. On world plastic surgery day, here's a list of Indian celebrities who have gone under the knife to enhance their beauty.

1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Former Miss World and now a global star, Priyanka admitted to undergoing rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum. The Desi girl talked about it during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. She said that in the early 2000s, she underwent a botched nose surgery after a doctor advised her to have a polyp in her nasal canal removed.

2. Anushka Sharma: Known for her honesty, she has admitted getting lip fillers. She acknowledged receiving a "lip job" in an international magazine interview.