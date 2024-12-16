'World of Rhythm Has Lost Its Som': Pandit Bickram Ghosh Recalls Fond Memories of His Mentor Zakir Hussain

Kolkata: A star has fallen in the world of music. Iconic tabla player Zakir Hussain - for whom even the word 'legend' is a cliche - is no more. Hussain's death cast a pall of gloom on the entire music industry.

But yes, someone who was mentored by the Tabla maestro is Bengali music composer Bickram Ghosh is deeply pained by his mentor's demise. Ghosh has had the opportunity of rubbing shoulders with Hussain as he used to address Ustad Zakir Hussain as 'Dada'. Vikram is speechless at his mentor's demise.

"The world of rhythm has lost its 'Som'. 'Som' is the first beat of any cycle. And Som is at the centre of any rhythm. Around which the universe of rhythm revolves. Zakir Ji was also that 'Som'. Around which the universe of rhythm revolved. Ustad Zakir Hossain is like a centre in all of our lives. His passing is unthinkable as 73 years is not the right age to die. He had so much work left. It was not right for a person like him to pass away suddenly. He was no less than a Dada (big brother) to me," Ghosh told ETV Bharat.

Ghosh knew the icon up, close and personal since the age of 3 years. "We used to live in the same house in America when I was young. My father, mother, and I lived upstairs, while Zakir ji and Pandit Chitresh Das, the Kathak maestro, lived downstairs. Zakir ji was 18-19 years old at that time. My parents would often leave me with him when they went out."

"I was 3-4 years old at that time. This man has shown me many paths throughout my life. He loved me. I have immense respect for him. And the love he had for me was palpable and could be understood only when I met him. It was mutual affection. He would adore me whenever he bumped into me. He would say, 'I used to babysit you a few days ago. How much you have grown up now.' Even at my age, he would press my cheek, hug me and caress me, kiss me on my cheek, and ruffle my hair," Ghosh recalled in a choking voice.

As Ghosh went on recalling the memories with the maestro, he started breaking into tears. "Last year on December 15, he was teasing and joking with me while fondling my younger son. And this year, the man is gone. I am in Goa today. We met last year here only. He showed me the path to walk in many ways, the way to play music, etc. It's wonderful to think how on earth India produced such an artist? His death is a damage to the entire music world. Zakir Da could have lived for another 10 years. I really feel pained and can't concentrate on work now. I will never be able to address anyone as Zakir Da or Zakir Ji again. I can't imagine it..." Ghosh's voice completely choked before hanging up.