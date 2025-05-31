World No-Tobacco Day 2025: From Shah Rukh Khan To Ranbir Kapoor - Actors Who Said Goodbye To Cigarettes

Hyderabad: On World No-Tobacco Day 2025, we spotlight Bollywood actors who overcame their addiction to smoking - some even after years of chain-smoking. Their stories of determination, health scares, and personal transformation continue to inspire millions.

Observed globally every year on May 31, World No-Tobacco Day aims to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use, the manipulative tactics of the tobacco industry, and the importance of a smoke-free lifestyle. Spearheaded by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the initiative encourages people to claim their right to health and to protect future generations from the harms of tobacco.

Smoking, once prevalent in the high-pressure world of Bollywood, has steadily declined among top actors, thanks to growing health awareness and a shift towards holistic wellness. Several major film stars have publicly shared their battles with the addiction of smoking, and more importantly, how they overcame it. Their journeys serve as powerful examples that quitting is possible, even under the spotlight.

Here's a look at 10 Bollywood celebrities who successfully quit smoking, often for deeply personal reasons:

1. Hrithik Roshan

Renowned for his fitness and discipline, Hrithik Roshan struggled with smoking for years. His turning point came after reading Easy Way To Stop Smoking by Allen Carr, a book that has helped many around the world. After quitting, Roshan tweeted about his success and even bought 20 copies of the book to distribute among friends trying to kick the habit. His transformation highlights his commitment to health and self-improvement.

2. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal decided to quit smoking for the sake of his children. He made his decision public on Twitter and hasn't looked back since. Reflecting on the moment he chose to quit, Rampal shared, "I was sitting with Arik in the middle of a pandemic, and I thought I'm just messing my lungs, and playing with my health. I know the capacity I have for outputs is far greater than what it is today."

3. Vivek Oberoi

A visit to a cancer hospital in Mumbai turned out to be a life-altering moment for Vivek Oberoi, who promptly quit smoking thereafter. Deeply moved by what he witnessed, Oberoi became an anti-tobacco advocate and has since appeared in several public service announcements. Through social media and campaigns, he continues to encourage fans to adopt a smoke-free lifestyle.

4. Saif Ali Khan

At just 36, Saif Ali Khan suffered a heart attack that became a wake-up call. Once a heavy smoker, Khan immediately quit smoking and also gave up alcohol. The lifestyle change brought noticeable improvements to his health. In an interview with a newswire, Saif said, "Age is a relative thing. If you don't smoke or drink and respect your body, you can look great at 42. On the other hand, if you smoke and take drugs, you must realise that you are not in your 20s and you're not going to get away with it."

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan once smoked 200 cigarettes a day during his youth. But in a rare display of sheer willpower, he quit cold turkey. In a past interview, he revealed that he stopped overnight and never felt the urge to go back. This quiet but powerful decision has become part of his legendary discipline and continues to inspire fans across generations.

6. Salman Khan

Salman Khan reportedly quit cigarettes to live a cleaner lifestyle and preserve his health. The actor told a newswire that quitting smoking, especially while shooting stressful schedules, was not easy, but he managed to achieve his goal. He prioritised workouts, nutrition, and clean habits, and his transformation has inspired many of his fans to look at their own health choices.

7. Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan (Photo: IANS)

The perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, gave up smoking after several attempts. His desire to maintain peak physical fitness, especially for demanding roles like Dangal and Ghajini, motivated him to finally quit. In an interaction with a newswire, he shared how quitting improved his stamina, clarity, and focus, both on screen and in life.

8. Shah Rukh Khan

After years of being a chain-smoker, Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans when he made the decision to quit. He spoke to a newswire in which he mentioned wanting to be a better role model for his kids. While he admitted that it wasn't easy, SRK showed incredible self-control and has significantly cut down over the years. The King of Bollywood showed us that real power is sharply through control, not in addiction.

9. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has a disciplined and principled approach to living life and made a clear call against smoking. After the release of his 2019 movie Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor said in an interview that he stopped smoking and reflected on how he had occasionally smoked, but quit before the birth of his daughter Misha. He said that he would hide from his daughter when he smoked, and didn't want to hide any longer.

10. Ranbir Kapoor

One of the talented actors in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor, had a prolonged smoking habit but eventually quit for good. He used to smoke cigarettes but quit when his daughter Raha was born. He said that he stopped for the sake of his health for his child. Kapoor said he started smoking at the age of 17, and it developed into a "very nasty habit."

In a conversation with a newswire, the Animal actor discussed how the birth of his daughter Raha has changed his life in many ways, including quitting smoking. "I started smoking cigarettes, which became a very nasty habit from the age of 17 till last year when I finally quit. When I became a father, I started feeling very unhealthy," he said.