World Music Day 2025: Kavita Seth Interview On Missed Opportunity With M.M. Keeravani; Rejecting Item Numbers And More - Watch

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, celebrated singer Kavita Seth opened up about the calling of music, her inspirations, her spiritual evolution, and her stance on item numbers and commercial pressures. With a voice that effortlessly bridges Ghazal, Sufi, and modern music, Seth's journey is anything but ordinary.

Childhood Beginnings And the Spark of Music

Kavita's love for music began in childhood in Bareilly. Amid modest family gatherings, especially during Diwali, she grew up enchanted by her father's Mohammad Rafi records. "If anything was being played anywhere, I would be drawn to it," she said. Attending local musical get‑togethers, Kavita early on sensed a magnetic pull toward singing, a pull she embraced decisively.

Encouraged by family and friends who saw her musical potential, she auditioned at a local radio station near Rampur. "They said, 'You have a good voice, go to radio'," she recalled. Despite her lack of information in the field or any support system, she cleared the audition and began recording, driven by a natural passion that would guide her path forward.

Visualising Success from the Very Start

Even during humble performances, Kavita's imagination soared. "When I sang, I always thought I'm singing in a big stadium to lakhs of people," she shared. Yet even amidst dreams of grandeur, she remained humbled by a deep spiritual sense that her talent was a divine gift. "I am just a medium; God chose me," she quips.

The Shift to Spiritual Music

While she dabbled successfully in commercial music, Kavita sensed the need to realign with deeper, soulful art. She released a self-produced spiritual album, guided by her son Kanishk and Upasana Makti (a sound healer). "It is the best gift for World Music Day," she said, which combines healing mantras, sacred lyrics, and harmonious sonority.

Raising a Musical Legacy

Family is central to Kavita's life. Her sons, Kavish and Kanishk, have chosen paths deeply rooted in music. Kavish even invented a new instrument named "Noori" which is awaiting patent right from IIT Kanpur and Stanford. "When he told me he didn't want a corporate job, but a career in music, I said: go for it," she said proudly. Kanishk began producing at age 13; today Kavita trusts them completely to push her music forward.

Inspiration from Legends

Though she reveres Mohammad Rafi, it was Jagjit Singh's simplicity and expressive clarity that left a lasting influence. "He simplified the ghazal, that is an art," she said, calling him a major inspiration. She also admires Abida Parveen's full-throated expression and the legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's soulful delivery, saying, "They sing complex emotions so easily." She learns from the masters yet remains fiercely independent: "I learnt from everyone, then developed my own style."

Navigating Bollywood

Kavita never pursued mainstream Bollywood just for fame. Often, she refused popular tracks where she felt the lyrics or presentation didn't align with her integrity. "I cannot do justice to shallow songs," she explained. For her, word and meaning are paramount. Yet she acknowledges that good lyrics and a true connection with music will always find an audience, even without flashy marketing.

Views on Item Numbers And Vulgarity

When questioned about item numbers in films, Kavita gave a measured but firm view: "If people feel it boosts their film, that's their business, but there must not be vulgarity." She cites songs like Kajra Re as an example of content serving story, rather than cheap spectacle. "Make good content, it works even without marketing. If your work is honest, people will appreciate it," she reaffirms.

On The Fragility of Today's Music

A vocal critic of the fast-paced production of today's songs, the Iktara singer warned: "When you produce songs like a factory, they don't have value. They may come and go." She emphasises that real music takes time, deep engagement with lyrics, and emotional investment. A song must flow through the artist's veins, not just be recorded for a release deadline.

Her Toughest Musical Challenges

Asked about challenging songs, Kavita told of tracks like Iktara and Prem Mein Tohre, where she felt immense pressure. She also shared an anecdote about a difficult assignment offered by M.M. Keeravani, which was a film song that required perfect delivery in a language she didn't understand (Telugu), which eventually didn't materialise.

"It was challenging because I'm not familiar with that language," she confessed, though she has since recorded in Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, and 14 other languages overall.

Staying Rooted, Staying Real

Throughout her interview, Kavita emphasised the importance of staying grounded: "Trust yourself. When you fall, you have to get up yourself. Do what feels right, even if the world doesn't agree." Spiritual practice, positivity, and finding lessons in every setback, especially after her husband's passing in 2011, have kept her resilient. She sketched a philosophy of turning grief into strength, pain into purpose.

Global Outreach And Future Vision

Kavita described a warm reception from international audiences, noting feedback from US-based artists including DJ KSHMR for her collaboration on Bombay Dreams. "It feels good, but don't let it get to your head. Fame is a cycle," she says.

Recognising that global success brings responsibility, the singer says, "With more fame, expectations increase… I must not make a mistake now." Far from resting on her laurels, Kavita plans on having international collaborations across music and film. She dreams of working with artists like Elton John. Moving forward, she wants to innovate, updating classics with modern arrangements and fresh instrumentation.

In quiet reflection, her words resonate: "A singer's work isn't just to sing, it's to live the song." She stands as a reminder that music is not product, but process, journey, and soul. Her message is clear: trust your voice, hold on to your roots, and let art breathe with honesty.