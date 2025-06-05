World Environment Day 2025: Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan & Others Champion A Greener Planet Through Their Foundations

Hyderabad: World Environment Day serves as a timely reminder of the urgent need for collective action to tackle environmental challenges, particularly the growing menace of plastic pollution. This year's theme calls on individuals, organisations, industries, and governments to adopt sustainable practices and drive real-world change. Several Indian celebrities are going beyond symbolic gestures, putting in their time, voice, and resources into the pursuit of environmental health.

From setting up sustainability-driven initiatives to endorsing environmental campaigns, Bollywood actors are leveraging their influence to inspire actions and promote eco-friendly lifestyles. Below is a list of some of the well-known celebrities who are contributing to the well-being of the planet.

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has made a major contribution to making people aware of environmental concerns by launching her initiative, Coexist. With the aim of bringing the interdependence of nature and human life to the forefront, the initiative brings to the forefront such topics as the conservation of wildlife and ocean pollution. Alia has also organised adoption drives for animals and social media campaigns supporting the less use of single-use plastics by the masses, using the hashtag #BeatPlasticPollution.

In addition to that, Alia started a clothing brand for children called Edamamma, and with that, she created a conscious line of kidswear that is not only comfortable but also good for the environment.

Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has become a vocal champion of environmental sustainability. She started Climate Warrior, an online platform that helps people learn about important environmental issues like climate change and deforestation. Through social media and educational posts, she encourages her followers to make eco-friendly choices and reduce their impact on the planet.

In an earlier interview with a newswire, she stated, "My goal as a climate warrior this year is genuinely to see people take action on planet-conscious behaviour. I think for me all of 2021 is only going to be about hammering better habits, about hammering and making sure that people actually do something about everything that we have been speaking about, right from less consumption of single-use plastics to making sure that individually we all reduce our carbon footprint."

Dia Mirza

UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza has been a strong voice within the environmental movement for years. She has not only taken up the cause on a global level, but has consciously spread awareness about little ways you can contribute to the change. She often shares advice on sorting waste, choosing eco-friendly fashion, and making small lifestyle changes that help the environment.

Dia is also the ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India as well as a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation. She believes that even small steps toward a greener lifestyle can make a big difference, saying, "Every little deed towards a greener lifestyle goes a long way and every little choice that we make must be rooted in respecting the diversity of nature."

Aamir Khan

Superstar Aamir Khan, along with his ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, co-founded the Paani Foundation, a non-profit aimed at combating drought and managing water resources in Maharashtra. The foundation organises the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, a competition that sees villages across the state implement water conservation and watershed management techniques.

This initiative has led to transformative changes in rural communities, helping them become water-resilient and empowering them to take charge of their environmental future.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra served as a UNICEF Global Ambassador with a pledge to share attention on sustainable development and environmental consciousness. She has worked on countless campaigns promoting sustainable living and was also a part of Greenathon, which encouraged people to create greener habits today to build a better tomorrow for future generations.