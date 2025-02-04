World Cancer Day 2025: Sonali Bendre, Manisha Koirala, Other Bollywood Actors Who Conquered the Disease

Hyderabad: World Cancer Day is celebrated on February 4 every year to raise awareness about the disease, its prevention, benefits of early detection and treatment. The global initiative is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) to inform, educate, and unite people to fight this disease. The cause saw massive support from celebrities who through their stories of fighting the disease gave hope to millions.

From Sonali Bendre, Sanjay Dutt to Mahima Chaudhry, many Bollywood celebrities emerged as real-life warriors fighting cancer with determination and resilience. Their journeys serve as a testament to their undying spirit, giving many a ray of hope in the testing times. These actors chose their social media to share their stories to enlighten people and remind them that they are not alone.

Let us have a look at Bollywood actors who braved cancer and opened up about their journeys serving as inspirations.

Sonali Bendre

The Hum Sath Sath Hain actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. The actor dropped updates about her treatment on her social media handle, wherein she informed that she underwent treatment in New York City for stage 4 metastatic cancer. Despite doctors telling her she had only a 30 percent survival chance, Bendre remained optimistic.

She revealed her family and friends' support helped her pull through the toughest time of undergoing chemo. With her positive outlook, the actor fought cancer, having successfully overcome the disease in 2021.

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's life turned upside down after he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in 2020. Feeling breathless, he was rushed to a hospital where he was informed of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in his body. The Munna Bhai MBBS actor underwent treatment in Mumbai and was declared cancer-free in 2021.

Manisha Koirala

Mann actor Manisha Koirala was 42 years old when she discovered she was struggling with ovarian cancer in 2012. The actor refused to back down and stayed positive throughout her cancer battle. The actor underwent surgery and chemotherapy outside of India and was finally able to come out stronger. She even wrote down her experiences with the disease in a memoir titled How Cancer Gave Me a New Life. Her journey has been nothing short of an inspiration.

Mahima Chaudhry

Actor Mahima Chaudhry, known for her roles in Pardes and Dhadkan, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. The actor's fans were left shocked after they learned about her cancer battle from Anupam Kher's social media post. After undergoing chemotherapy and several rounds of treatment, Chaudhry was able to defeat cancer. She has since been vocal about her treatment journey, the lows she faced, and how she found the strength to come out cancer-free.

Kirron Kher

Veteran actor and member of Parliament Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Her son Sikander shared the actor's health updates with her fans via his social media handle. Recently, Kirron revealed that she kept up with her professional commitments despite her struggle with cancer.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, several other Bollywood personalities including Lisa Ray, Rakesh Roshan, Anurag Basu, and Tahira Kashyap, have also battled cancer and emerged stronger. Their stories are a reminder that early detection and willpower can help overcome cancer.