'Words Are Not Enough': Chiranjeevi On Receiving Lifetime Achievement Award In UK By Bridge India

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has been bestowed with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Bridge India at a prestigious ceremony held at the UK Parliament's House of Commons on March 19. This historic recognition makes him the first Indian celebrity to receive such an honour from the British government.

Expressing his gratitude, Chiranjeevi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, reflecting on the momentous occasion. He wrote, "Heart filled with gratitude for the honour at the House of Commons - UK Parliament by so many Esteemed Members of Parliament, Ministers & Under Secretaries, Diplomats. Humbled by their kind words. Heartened by the Life Time Achievement Award by Team Bridge India."

He further extended his appreciation to his fans, film fraternity, well-wishers, friends, and family, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his journey. "Words are not enough. But a heartfelt Thank You to each one of my wonderful loving fans, blood brothers, blood sisters, my film family, well-wishers, friends and all my family members and everyone who in every which way contributed to my journey and participated in the humanitarian causes I have been championing. This honour motivates me to continue my work with greater vigour."

Chiranjeevi's younger brother, Pawan Kalyan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, also expressed his immense pride in this achievement. Taking to social media, he shared pictures from the event and penned an emotional tribute. "I consider Chiranjeevi garu more like a father than an elder brother. He is the person who showed me the way when I was confused and did not know what to do in life. My elder brother Chiranjeevi garu is the hero of my life," he wrote.

The felicitation event at the House of Commons was attended by several notable UK Members of Parliament, including Navendu Mishra (Stockport), Sojan Joseph, and Bob Blackman from the ruling Labour Party. The gathering recognised Chiranjeevi's remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and humanitarian efforts over the decades.