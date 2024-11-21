World Television Day 2024: Irrfan Khan and Other Bollywood Stars Who Started from Small Screen

Hyderabad: Every year on November 21, the world celebrates World Television Day, a day dedicated to honouring the transformative role of television in our lives. With the proliferation of streaming services and the rise of the internet, it might seem as though television's importance is dwindling. However, this day reminds us of the immense impact television has had in shaping our culture, society, and individual lives for decades.
History of World Television Day
The story begins with the invention of the television in 1927 by the American inventor Philo Taylor Farnsworth, who developed the first electrical television, revolutionising the way people would receive information and entertainment. However, it was Charles Francis Jenkins' first mechanical television station, W3XK, which broadcasted its first program a year later, marking the advent of televised communication.
The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day through resolution 51/205 on December 17, 1996. The decision was influenced by the growing recognition of television as an influential medium for communication, education, and social change. That same year, the UN hosted its First World Television Forum on November 21-22, where leading media figures came together to discuss the evolving power of television in a rapidly changing world.
The forum emphasised how television, as a tool, could be harnessed for promoting peace, understanding, and fostering global awareness, as it could bring people together, transcending geographical boundaries.
Significance of World Television Day
World Television Day celebrates the creation and continued relevance of television in modern society. Television has evolved over the years, becoming a cornerstone of communication, bringing news, entertainment, and cultural exchange to billions across the globe. Despite the rise of new-age media, television remains a beloved medium for its real-time broadcasts and high-quality content.
Television is especially significant in the era of information overload. It continues to provide vital news, documentaries, educational programs, and entertainment that shape public opinion and foster global awareness. From being a primary source of news to an endless avenue for entertainment, television has maintained its importance for decades. For millions of people, watching their favourite TV shows and news broadcasts is a daily ritual.
Television's Influence in India
Television in India has a rich and culturally diverse history. It was first introduced in the country in 1959 with the help of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The first national television channel, Doordarshan, became the medium that informed and entertained Indians for decades. However, it was not until the early 1980s that Indian television saw a surge in popularity with the launch of iconic shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat, which gained immense national following. These shows became a cultural phenomenon, contributing to shaping Indian society and the media landscape.
The introduction of cable TV in the 1990s led to an explosion of new channels and a greater variety of programming. As a result, television evolved into a multi-dimensional platform, influencing social behaviour, promoting awareness, and entertaining audiences.
Bollywood Actors Who Started from TV
World Television Day not only celebrates the importance of television as a medium but also highlights the journey of actors who began their careers on TV before transitioning to Bollywood. Here is a list of Bollywood stars who owe their early careers to television:
Shah Rukh Khan
Known as 'King Khan', SRK's television career began in 1989 with the military drama Fauji. His subsequent role in Circus helped solidify his place in the entertainment industry before his Bollywood debut in Deewana (1992).
Sushant Singh Rajput
Before becoming a household name with films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore, Sushant Singh Rajput was popular for his role as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, a role that captured the hearts of millions.
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan's acting career began in the Indian sitcom Hum Paanch (1995). After a successful stint in television, she went on to deliver powerful performances in films such as Parineeta and The Dirty Picture.
Ayushmann Khurrana
A versatile actor known for his choice of socially relevant films, Ayushmann Khurrana first gained fame as a participant and anchor on MTV's Roadies before making his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor (2012).
Irrfan Khan
The late Irrfan Khan began his career in television with the shows Chanakya and Bharat Ek Khoj. His later roles in films such as Piku and Life of Pi made him a global icon.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur rose to fame with her role in the TV series Kumkum Bhagya. She later made a successful transition to films, starring in Sita Ramam and Super 30.
Television continues to hold an irreplaceable place in global culture. On World Television Day 2024, we celebrate not only its historical significance but also its role in shaping the careers of countless actors who started on TV before making it big in the world of Bollywood.
