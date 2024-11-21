ETV Bharat / entertainment

World Television Day 2024: Irrfan Khan and Other Bollywood Stars Who Started from Small Screen

Hyderabad: Every year on November 21, the world celebrates World Television Day, a day dedicated to honouring the transformative role of television in our lives. With the proliferation of streaming services and the rise of the internet, it might seem as though television's importance is dwindling. However, this day reminds us of the immense impact television has had in shaping our culture, society, and individual lives for decades.

History of World Television Day

The story begins with the invention of the television in 1927 by the American inventor Philo Taylor Farnsworth, who developed the first electrical television, revolutionising the way people would receive information and entertainment. However, it was Charles Francis Jenkins' first mechanical television station, W3XK, which broadcasted its first program a year later, marking the advent of televised communication.

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day through resolution 51/205 on December 17, 1996. The decision was influenced by the growing recognition of television as an influential medium for communication, education, and social change. That same year, the UN hosted its First World Television Forum on November 21-22, where leading media figures came together to discuss the evolving power of television in a rapidly changing world.

The forum emphasised how television, as a tool, could be harnessed for promoting peace, understanding, and fostering global awareness, as it could bring people together, transcending geographical boundaries.

Significance of World Television Day

World Television Day celebrates the creation and continued relevance of television in modern society. Television has evolved over the years, becoming a cornerstone of communication, bringing news, entertainment, and cultural exchange to billions across the globe. Despite the rise of new-age media, television remains a beloved medium for its real-time broadcasts and high-quality content.

Television is especially significant in the era of information overload. It continues to provide vital news, documentaries, educational programs, and entertainment that shape public opinion and foster global awareness. From being a primary source of news to an endless avenue for entertainment, television has maintained its importance for decades. For millions of people, watching their favourite TV shows and news broadcasts is a daily ritual.

Television's Influence in India

Television in India has a rich and culturally diverse history. It was first introduced in the country in 1959 with the help of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The first national television channel, Doordarshan, became the medium that informed and entertained Indians for decades. However, it was not until the early 1980s that Indian television saw a surge in popularity with the launch of iconic shows such as Ramayan and Mahabharat, which gained immense national following. These shows became a cultural phenomenon, contributing to shaping Indian society and the media landscape.

The introduction of cable TV in the 1990s led to an explosion of new channels and a greater variety of programming. As a result, television evolved into a multi-dimensional platform, influencing social behaviour, promoting awareness, and entertaining audiences.

Bollywood Actors Who Started from TV

World Television Day not only celebrates the importance of television as a medium but also highlights the journey of actors who began their careers on TV before transitioning to Bollywood. Here is a list of Bollywood stars who owe their early careers to television: