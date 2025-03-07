Women's Day 2025 | Reema Kagti Interview: 'I Was Told Women Directors Are Jinxed, It Is Going to Be Very Difficult'

On International Women’s Day 2025 we talk to director, screenwriter and producer Reema Kagti, considered a trailblazer in the Indian film industry which has historically been male-dominated. Kagti’s directorial debut, Honeymoon Travels Private Limited (2006), was a commercial success. Following that, she wrote and directed the neo-noir Talaash (2012), and the historic sports drama, Gold (2018), both being highly acclaimed by audiences and critics alike. In addition to directing, Kagti has co-written the screenplays for huge commercial successes such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Gully Boy (2019), and Made In Heaven, the highly acclaimed Indian romantic drama series on Amazon Prime Video.

Co-founder of film and web studio Tiger Baby (along with Zoya Akhtar, 2015), Kagti, an associate with Excel Entertainment, has extended her role to that of Producer - with Made in Heaven (2019), Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (2022), Dahaad (2023), The Archies (2023), Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023) and most recently Superboys of Malegaon. Dahaad, a thriller web series received widespread love and appreciation, after making global waves at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2023.

Superboys of Malegaon, a coming-of-age film is her most recent directorial which is based on the life of Nasir Shaikh and other amateur filmmakers in the small town of Malegaon. Kagti is a co-writer and co-producer of Excel’s next Jee Le Zara, a road trip movie about three female protagonists that stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Reema has worked as an assistant director with many leading directors including Farhan Akhtar (Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya), Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan), Honey Irani (Armaan), and Mira Nair (Vanity Fair).

Reema Kagti with team Superboys of Malegaon (Photo: Getty Images)

Reema Kagti remembers her first job as an assistant director on a feature sometime in the 90’s decade when the film’s production manager asked her what she wanted to do in her career going forward and her immediate response was -- “I want to direct.” “The production manager must have thought that later on I may want to join an art department or something ...And when I told him I wanted to direct he remarked, ‘Women directors are jinxed, it is going to be very difficult’. And that was an actual thought sometime in the late 90’s until Farah Khan came along with one film, a blockbuster and threw this notion out of the window,” says Kagti.

Kagti strongly believes that women’s clout in the film industry has increased rapidly. “After Farah we have had so many women directors and they are such significant directors who are doing great work with some of them giving huge commercial hits. In the time of my own career, I have seen the change which is not to say that there is not room for more. There is. There were a lot more women producers, directors even 10 years ago,” says Kagti, considered a pioneer and groundbreaker in the Indian film industry, which has historically been male-dominated.

While Kagti believes that women’s position across sectors and industries world over is quite dismal, she feels the film industry is comparatively a better place "and that is because it welcomes women with open arms". “From my own experience I feel the film industry has more gender equality than a lot of other fields and sectors. When I look around film sets, apart from just actors I see a lot of women crews .. I see directors, producers, technicians and I do feel on some level the film industry is the place that welcomes women. It has happened over the years and there is always space for more. But you also need to take a moment to just celebrate where we are. If you compare with the corporate or the banking sector, financial sectors, there are a lot of women in the workforce when it comes to films,” says the writer-director.

Reema Kagti (Photo: Getty Images)

2024 has been called the vintage or the groundbreaking year for women in Indian cinema with diversity of voices and greater representation of women in India and abroad. Is this a new trend? To which Kagti says, “You can’t call it a trend, these are not trends, the situation is evolving and slowly slowly what you are seeing is more and more women are writing their stories, turning them into films and in time to come we will see more of that.”

However, when it comes to female representation in cinema or media, Kagti feels it is not enough and a lot more can be done in that area and space. “With more and more women directors and also male writers and directors who are sensitive to women’s issues coming into the industry and then we get a more rounded perspective or more real and healthy perspective,” says Kagti, whose films are a testament to her fearless storytelling and bold vision. From Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd to Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, to Dahaad, Kagti's films challenge societal norms and push boundaries, offering audiences a glimpse into the darker corners of the human psyche.

Kagti’s work on Dahaad, a crime fiction with a very strong female lead, has been praised for its realistic and unapologetic portrayal of women. Dahaad includes characters like Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha), the only female police officer at her station who may technically be junior to her male colleagues but she is very much the leader of the pack in the series. “It really worries me how unsafe India has become for women. I can speak about this issue through my work and that was a motivation for Dahaad. Just discussing why our society is turning into such a violent one towards women,” says Kagti. Women’s safety is one of the major concerns for Kagti in current times.

Dahaad tells the story of a police investigation into 27 missing women, all of whom were found dead under the same suspicious circumstances. Yet, for over a decade, no one has bothered to investigate even one of these incidents. This reminds us of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dialogue in Kagti's directorial Talaash where she tells Aamir Khan -- “Ajeeb baat hai na sahab, ek ladki gayab ho jati hai, aur sala kisiko farak hi nahin padta (Isn’t it strange sir, a girl vanishes and no one gives a damn).” Kagti also collaborated with Zoya Akhtar and Tanishq to create a wedding anthem that celebrates the modern Indian bride.

When it comes to challenges and any significant obstacles in her career, it isn’t related to gender, she says, “My struggle has always been that my bent of mind is a lot more alternative. But in that sense, I have been like that from the beginning of my career to now ...none of my films are typical masala movies. So, the challenge is I want to make a certain kind of film, certain ideas grab my attention, or I fall in love with something and I want to make a film about that but that may not necessarily be seen in today’s environment. My challenge is that and not the gender.”

“Yes, my obstacles have become lesser in terms of certain things whereas there are certain things that will always remain a challenge. Filmmaking, though I believe it to be an art form, is very expensive, so you are constantly trying to balance art and commerce. Those are challenges, that is a reality for any filmmaker. I am able to take those calls that I want to make and what my heart desires in terms of subjects but at the same time you have to make it commercially viable. You wouldn’t like your financiers, your partners to lose any money on you. Nobody wants that if things are not good for the business. Those are considerations but you have to learn …you have to use your parameters and still do the work you want to do,” Kagti adds.

Sharing a moment where she felt particularly empowered and inspired by other women in her life and career, Kagti names Zoya Akhtar and Mira Nair. “My whole career ..relationship with Zoya, writing partnership ..it is one long moment of being inspired and it has been powerful because of my collaboration with another woman. We don’t always agree, we do have arguments but it doesn’t take away the fact that I feel extremely empowered by Zoya. Another woman who has inspired me has to be Mira Nair for me. It is because I saw her Salaam Bombay, I am a director today. There are many more women who inspire me, I work with so many women whether in all our shows and films ..all of them have on a level contributed to my work, life and career in some way or the other.

And what advice would she give to younger women aspiring to follow in her footsteps? “I would say being a filmmaker is difficult but if you really have the passion and a take on things, if you really love films, you must do it. You need not do things only that are easy, you can do things that are difficult also. That is if you believe in it," she says.

Social media these days is often considered a "haven of connectivity" and Kagti believes putting aside hate and still engaging in criticism. “In today’s world one has to have a very strong distinction between constructive criticism and hate. Through social media I get direct user reviews for my work and I find that very helpful. Anybody who has seen the film has something to say about it even if not favourable. But that unfortunately is not the only thing we get, we also get a lot of hate. I ignore that and I would ask others to try and make those kinds of distinctions. It is very important for you to have your own definition of success, you can’t see yourself through the eyes of others. You must have a strong sense of what is success for you or not,” she says.