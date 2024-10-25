Woman Slaps Love Reddy Actor in Theatre; Reason Will Leave You Surprised - Watch

Hyderabad: In a surprising turn of events, Telugu actor NT Ramaswamy found himself in an unexpected situation with a woman after a screening of his latest film, Love Reddy, in Hyderabad. The incident occurred when Ramaswamy and the cast attended a theatre to thank fans for their support. As the audience enjoyed the film, the woman, visibly upset with Ramaswamy's portrayal of the antagonist, rushed towards him and slapped him, expressing her frustration at his character's interference in the lead couple's romance.

Video footage of the incident quickly went viral, showcasing the moment of the physical altercation and the chaos that ensued. Ramaswamy appeared shocked, caught off guard by the sudden aggression. His co-stars, Anjan Ramachandra and Shravani Krishnaveni, who played the lead roles in the film, attempted to intervene and protect him from further confrontation. The woman reportedly grabbed Ramaswamy by his collar, demanding to know why he had troubled the protagonists in the film.

The Telugu film was released on October 18 and earned appreciation from Pan India star Prabhas. The Baahubali actor expressed his admiration for the movie on social media, stating, "Hearing some amazing things about Love Reddy. Congratulations to the entire team." The cast and crew responded by thanking him for his kind words.

Directed by Smaran Reddy, Love Reddy is an intense love story set in a rural setting and stars Anha Ramachendra, Pallavi Parva, Vani Channanrayaptana, Jyothi Mada, and NT Ramaswami, among others. The film's music is composed by Prince Henry, while the technical team includes cinematographer Akshar Ali and editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.