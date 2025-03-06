ETV Bharat / entertainment

With Love, Meghan: Everything To Know About The Duchess Of Sussex's New Netflix Lifestyle Series

With Love, Meghan is Meghan Markle's new Netflix lifestyle series, blending cooking, gardening, and candid conversations with guests, celebrating creativity, connection, and everyday beauty.

With Love, Meghan: Everything To Know About The Duchess Of Sussex's New Netflix Lifestyle Series
With Love, Meghan (Photo: Series Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 1:15 PM IST

Hyderabad: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is venturing into the realm of lifestyle television with her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show, which combines practical how-to tips with intimate talks, takes viewers into Meghan's world as she shares her love of cooking, gardening, and making important connections.

When does With Love, Meghan premiere?

The series was originally scheduled for a January release but was postponed at Meghan's request due to the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles. With Netflix's full support, With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, 2025.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement.

What Is With Love, Meghan About?

The series offers an inspiring take on the lifestyle genre, blending hands-on guidance with heartwarming conversations. Meghan's approach prioritises playfulness over perfection, showing how simple it can be to create beauty in everyday life. Whether she's cooking, gardening, or trying something new, Meghan embraces the joy of learning and sharing experiences.

Set in Montecito, California, the show captures the relaxed elegance of southern Californian living. Throughout the eight-part series, Meghan welcomes guests into her home, where they engage in all kinds of discussions revolving around culinary adventures, sustainable living, and personal growth.

Who Are the Guests on With Love, Meghan?

In each episode, Meghan hosts a range of renowned chefs, creative artists, and trustworthy friends. Some of the guests include: celebrity chef Roy Choi, actor and writer Mindy Kaling, and legendary farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters. Other chefs and special guests will also appear along the way lending their talents and perspectives to the series.

What Is As Ever?

Along with the show, Meghan has launched As Ever, a new lifestyle brand created in collaboration with Netflix. The brand focuses on beautifully crafted essentials and rotating collections of products, which match the concepts of With Love, Meghan.

READ MORE

  1. Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leak Offers First Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Other Key Roles
  2. The White Lotus Season 3 is Out Now: Here's Where to Stream It
  3. Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

Hyderabad: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is venturing into the realm of lifestyle television with her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show, which combines practical how-to tips with intimate talks, takes viewers into Meghan's world as she shares her love of cooking, gardening, and making important connections.

When does With Love, Meghan premiere?

The series was originally scheduled for a January release but was postponed at Meghan's request due to the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles. With Netflix's full support, With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, 2025.

"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement.

What Is With Love, Meghan About?

The series offers an inspiring take on the lifestyle genre, blending hands-on guidance with heartwarming conversations. Meghan's approach prioritises playfulness over perfection, showing how simple it can be to create beauty in everyday life. Whether she's cooking, gardening, or trying something new, Meghan embraces the joy of learning and sharing experiences.

Set in Montecito, California, the show captures the relaxed elegance of southern Californian living. Throughout the eight-part series, Meghan welcomes guests into her home, where they engage in all kinds of discussions revolving around culinary adventures, sustainable living, and personal growth.

Who Are the Guests on With Love, Meghan?

In each episode, Meghan hosts a range of renowned chefs, creative artists, and trustworthy friends. Some of the guests include: celebrity chef Roy Choi, actor and writer Mindy Kaling, and legendary farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters. Other chefs and special guests will also appear along the way lending their talents and perspectives to the series.

What Is As Ever?

Along with the show, Meghan has launched As Ever, a new lifestyle brand created in collaboration with Netflix. The brand focuses on beautifully crafted essentials and rotating collections of products, which match the concepts of With Love, Meghan.

READ MORE

  1. Avengers: Doomsday Concept Art Leak Offers First Look At Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and Other Key Roles
  2. The White Lotus Season 3 is Out Now: Here's Where to Stream It
  3. Oscars 2025: Anora Dominates With 5 Wins, Priyanka Chopra's Anuja Misses Out - Full Winners List Inside

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WITH LOVE MEGHAN NETFLIXWITH LOVE MEGHANWITH LOVE MEGHAN SERIESMEGHAN DUCHESS OF SUSSEXALL ABOUT WITH LOVE MEGHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.