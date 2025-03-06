With Love, Meghan: Everything To Know About The Duchess Of Sussex's New Netflix Lifestyle Series

Hyderabad: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is venturing into the realm of lifestyle television with her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. The show, which combines practical how-to tips with intimate talks, takes viewers into Meghan's world as she shares her love of cooking, gardening, and making important connections.
When does With Love, Meghan premiere?
The series was originally scheduled for a January release but was postponed at Meghan's request due to the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles. With Netflix's full support, With Love, Meghan premiered on March 4, 2025.
"I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Meghan said in a statement.
What Is With Love, Meghan About?
The series offers an inspiring take on the lifestyle genre, blending hands-on guidance with heartwarming conversations. Meghan's approach prioritises playfulness over perfection, showing how simple it can be to create beauty in everyday life. Whether she's cooking, gardening, or trying something new, Meghan embraces the joy of learning and sharing experiences.
Set in Montecito, California, the show captures the relaxed elegance of southern Californian living. Throughout the eight-part series, Meghan welcomes guests into her home, where they engage in all kinds of discussions revolving around culinary adventures, sustainable living, and personal growth.
Who Are the Guests on With Love, Meghan?
In each episode, Meghan hosts a range of renowned chefs, creative artists, and trustworthy friends. Some of the guests include: celebrity chef Roy Choi, actor and writer Mindy Kaling, and legendary farm-to-table pioneer Alice Waters. Other chefs and special guests will also appear along the way lending their talents and perspectives to the series.
What Is As Ever?
Along with the show, Meghan has launched As Ever, a new lifestyle brand created in collaboration with Netflix. The brand focuses on beautifully crafted essentials and rotating collections of products, which match the concepts of With Love, Meghan.
READ MORE