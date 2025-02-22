Windermere Theatre Festival Celebrates 15th Edition with Awards: Full Schedule and Play Lineup

Hyderabad: The Windermere Theatre Festival returns, and it's celebrating a significant milestone this year—its 15th anniversary. Reputed to be one of the nation's best venues for theatre and cultural festivals, the festival is growing into something even greater and more inclusive. This year, it's not only a festival; it's the Windermere Theatre Festival & Awards, a competitive, pan-Indian, and prestigious platform dedicated to presenting theatrical excellence.

Located in the center of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, the festival has long been a source of attraction for various and vibrant performances. The festival has had an array of plays from around India. And, for its 15th year, the festival welcomes even more talent by opening up to productions in both Indian languages and English. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the world of theatre, the Windermere Theatre Festival & Awards offers something for everyone.

What to Expect

Windermere Theatre Festival's 15th anniversary edition is set to be more spectacular than ever before. From Manav Kaul's Traasadi to Avalanche by The Gathered, and Agarbatti directed by Swati Dubey, the festival celebrates originality, diversity, and quality, with plays carefully handpicked by a distinguished jury. For theater lovers, it will be an exclusive opportunity to watch some of India's finest stage productions performed under the same roof

A Successful Cultural Hub for Bareilly

The Windermere Theatre Festival has its beginning thanks to the inspiration of Dr. Brijeshwar Singh, an orthopedic specialist who was obsessed with the theater to the point that he built this culture event in Bareilly Dr. Singh's passion for theatre was kindled while in New Delhi, when he watched the magic of Tumhari Amrita, with Farooq Sheikh and Shabana Azmi. Back in Bareilly, he founded Vinayak Rang Mandal (RVRM) in 2007, which evolved into what we know today as the Windermere Theatre Festival.

Windermere Theatre Festival Schedule

Traasadi - February 23, 6:00 PM (Sold out)

Avalanche - February 24, 6:00 PM

Raghunath - February 25, 6:00 PM

Desdemona Roopakam - February 26, 2:30 PM

Be-Loved - February 26, 7:30 PM

Mehroon - February 27, 6:00 PM

Agarbati - February 28, 6:00 PM

Urmila - March 1, 6:00 Pm (By Invitation)

Where: Windermere Auditorium, Civil Lines, Bareilly

Dates: February 23 to March 1, 2025

With a festival lineup of 8 incredible plays, the event promises to provide something for everyone who loves the theatre. If in and around Bareilly during the festival, don’t miss your chance to be a part of this landmark edition, and celebrate the magic of theatre in all its forms!