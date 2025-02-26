Will X-Men or Deadpool Appear in Avengers: Doomsday? Russo Brothers Spill Secrets

Hyderabad: Filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, popularly known as the Russo Brothers divulged key updates on their upcoming Avengers project. The highly-anticipated Avengers films- Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars are set to release in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The films will be a continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Joe Russo revealed some key insights about the production, casting, and challenges ahead at the world premiere of The Electric State in Los Angeles recently. "It's all in London, we're shooting them fairly back-to-back, it's a lot of work again, we may or may not survive, we'll see," he shared, acknowledging the intense workload that comes with managing such large-scale productions.

"But we're very excited about it. We found a way into the story that we think is gonna be challenging for audiences, it's challenging for us to execute. And it's really exciting for us, it gets us out of bed to do it," he added.

One of the most burning questions among Avengers fans is the potential inclusion of characters from the X-Men universe or the fan-favorite, Deadpool. When asked about the possibility, Joe Russo remained tight-lipped, saying, "Who knows? I don't know. I still don't know who we're going to see." His brother, Anthony Russo, said, "If you close your eyes and use your imagination, you can see anyone you want… Whoever tickles your fancy."

While fans eagerly speculate about potential cameos, including characters from the vast Marvel universe, Joe Russo hinted that Avengers: Doomsday could be filled with surprises. "Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie," he said, leaving fans intrigued about the possibilities.

Avengers: Doomsday will bring back some beloved MCU characters. However, in a surprising twist, Robert Downey Jr. will return as Doctor Doom, marking a complete departure from his iconic role as Iron Man.

The Russo Brothers, who have previously directed blockbuster films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Captain America: Civil War, are no strangers to handling large-scale productions. They are well-known for their ability to juggle multiple storylines and characters, an essential requirement to back the multiverse-driven narrative of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans can expect Avengers: Doomsday to include an ensemble cast, including the new Fantastic Four members - Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Vanessa Kirby, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. As the filming progresses, more details will likely emerge about the plot, keeping the excitement building for these next chapters in the MCU.