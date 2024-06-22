Will Sonakshi Sinha Convert To Islam After Marrying Zaheer Iqbal? Here's What Groom's Father Has To Say

Hyderabad: Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding is fast approaching and the excitement is palpable. The celebrity couple is set to exchange their vows on June 23, and preparations are in full swing. Glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations have already started making waves online, giving fans a sneak peek into the grand festivities. The groom's father Iqbal Ratansi has now revealed that the wedding will be a civil ceremony and has dispelled rumours about Sonakshi converting to Islam.

In a recent conversation with a webloid, Zaheer Iqbal's father shed light on the couple's decision to opt for a civil ceremony, debunking rumours of a traditional Hindu or Muslim wedding. "It will be a civil marriage, with no Hindu nor Muslim rituals involved," he clarified. He also put to rest speculations about Sonakshi's conversion to Islam, stating, "She is not converting, that's for sure. Their bond is a union of hearts, and religion plays no role in it."

Iqbal Ratansi's words echoed his strong belief in humanity, as he emphasised, "At the end of the day, we are all human beings. I believe in humanity, and God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. My blessings are with the couple." The wedding, scheduled to take place on June 23, is expected to be a low-key affair, with the couple reportedly having submitted the mandatory one-month notice to the marriage registrar under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The venue for the intimate ceremony is likely to be Iqbal Ratansi's residence on Carter Road, Bandra. Meanwhile, a friend of the couple, Jafer Ali Munshi, shared a series of photos from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebrations. One of the images captures the beaming couple surrounded by their close friends.