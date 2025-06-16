Will Smith Says He Turned Down Christopher Nolan's Inception; Reveals Why

Hyderabad: In a surprising revelation, actor Will Smith has disclosed that he was originally offered the lead role in Christopher Nolan's 2010 sci-fi blockbuster Inception, a part that eventually went to Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor turned it down because he simply couldn't wrap his head around the film's complex concept.

Speaking on the Kiss Xtra podcast, Smith opened up about the regret he carries for passing on what went on to become a globally acclaimed film. "Chris Nolan brought me Inception first, and I didn't get it," Smith admitted. "I've never said that out loud. Now that I think about it, it's those movies that go into alternate realities... they don't pitch well. But I am hurt by those, too."

Released in 2010, Inception was a critical and commercial triumph, earning over $830 million worldwide and winning four Academy Awards. DiCaprio's portrayal of a dream thief who infiltrates people's subconscious minds remains one of the actor's most iconic roles.

This is not the first major film Smith passed on. As previously acknowledged, he also turned down The Matrix, unable to connect with the unconventional pitch by the Wachowskis. In a 2019 YouTube video, Smith humorously recalled the directors describing a scene in which "you stop jumping in the middle of a jump, and people can see around you 360 degrees." Though the pitch was too abstract for Smith, The Matrix went on to become a genre-defining classic with Keanu Reeves in the lead.

Smith also revealed that he walked away from Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained, not due to the subject matter itself, but over a difference in creative vision. "It had to be a love story, not a vengeance story," he explained, saying he admired the concept but couldn't agree with Tarantino's tone. Meanwhile, Will Smith has returned to music with Based on a True Story, his first full-length solo project in 20 years, marking a new chapter in his multifaceted career.