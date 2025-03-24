ETV Bharat / entertainment

Will Sikandar Break Advance Booking Records? Salman Starrer to Begin Pre Sales Tomorrow

Advance booking for Salman Khan's Sikandar to begin soon. The action-packed entertainer, directed by A.R. Murugadoss, is all set to hit theatres on March 30.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (Photo: Film Poster)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Salman Khan's fans as advance booking for his much-anticipated action entertainer Sikandar is set to commence tomorrow. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be a high-octane action extravaganza.

Taking to Instagram, Salman announced the advance booking details, which read: "ADVANCE BOOKING OPENS 25th MARCH. In Cinemas from 30th March." Given Salman Khan's massive fan following and the timing of the film's release just before Eid, industry experts predict a phenomenal response at the box office. Salman's last major release, Tiger 3, witnessed an impressive opening on a Sunday, and Sikandar is expected to follow suit.

Where and How to Book Tickets

Advance booking for Sikandar will be available across all major multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Miraj, as well as regional cinema halls. Online platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm will also open reservations, allowing fans to secure their seats in advance.

The film's recently released trailer has already generated immense buzz. Fans have praised Khan's larger-than-life portrayal of the title character, his intense action sequences, and catchy dialogues. The ensemble cast comprising Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles has further heightened excitement around the movie.

Director A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Holiday, has joined hands with Salman Khan for the first time, making Sikandar one of the most exciting collaborations in Bollywood. Salman recently shared his admiration for the director, stating that Murugadoss pushed him to deliver some of his best action sequences to date.

Read More

  1. INTERVIEW: Empuraan Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev Reveals Mohanlal's Strongest Asset as an Actor - 'Even I Became an Audience on Set'
  2. Emraan Hashmi Confirms Awarapan 2 on His 46th Birthday, Drops Teaser and Release Date
  3. Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol Set to Show His 'Dhai Kilo Ke Haath Ki Taaqat' Yet Again as He Takes on Menacing Randeep Hooda

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Salman Khan's fans as advance booking for his much-anticipated action entertainer Sikandar is set to commence tomorrow. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be a high-octane action extravaganza.

Taking to Instagram, Salman announced the advance booking details, which read: "ADVANCE BOOKING OPENS 25th MARCH. In Cinemas from 30th March." Given Salman Khan's massive fan following and the timing of the film's release just before Eid, industry experts predict a phenomenal response at the box office. Salman's last major release, Tiger 3, witnessed an impressive opening on a Sunday, and Sikandar is expected to follow suit.

Where and How to Book Tickets

Advance booking for Sikandar will be available across all major multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Miraj, as well as regional cinema halls. Online platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm will also open reservations, allowing fans to secure their seats in advance.

The film's recently released trailer has already generated immense buzz. Fans have praised Khan's larger-than-life portrayal of the title character, his intense action sequences, and catchy dialogues. The ensemble cast comprising Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles has further heightened excitement around the movie.

Director A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Holiday, has joined hands with Salman Khan for the first time, making Sikandar one of the most exciting collaborations in Bollywood. Salman recently shared his admiration for the director, stating that Murugadoss pushed him to deliver some of his best action sequences to date.

Read More

  1. INTERVIEW: Empuraan Cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev Reveals Mohanlal's Strongest Asset as an Actor - 'Even I Became an Audience on Set'
  2. Emraan Hashmi Confirms Awarapan 2 on His 46th Birthday, Drops Teaser and Release Date
  3. Jaat Trailer: Sunny Deol Set to Show His 'Dhai Kilo Ke Haath Ki Taaqat' Yet Again as He Takes on Menacing Randeep Hooda

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIKANDAR ADVANCE BOOKINGWHEN TO BOOK SIKANDAR TICKETSSALMAN KHAN AND RASHMIKA MANDANNAENTERTAINMENT NEWSSALMAN KHAN FILM SIKANDAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.