Will Sikandar Break Advance Booking Records? Salman Starrer to Begin Pre Sales Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Salman Khan's fans as advance booking for his much-anticipated action entertainer Sikandar is set to commence tomorrow. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises to be a high-octane action extravaganza.

Taking to Instagram, Salman announced the advance booking details, which read: "ADVANCE BOOKING OPENS 25th MARCH. In Cinemas from 30th March." Given Salman Khan's massive fan following and the timing of the film's release just before Eid, industry experts predict a phenomenal response at the box office. Salman's last major release, Tiger 3, witnessed an impressive opening on a Sunday, and Sikandar is expected to follow suit.

Where and How to Book Tickets

Advance booking for Sikandar will be available across all major multiplex chains, including PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, and Miraj, as well as regional cinema halls. Online platforms like BookMyShow and Paytm will also open reservations, allowing fans to secure their seats in advance.

The film's recently released trailer has already generated immense buzz. Fans have praised Khan's larger-than-life portrayal of the title character, his intense action sequences, and catchy dialogues. The ensemble cast comprising Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles has further heightened excitement around the movie.

Director A.R. Murugadoss, known for Ghajini and Holiday, has joined hands with Salman Khan for the first time, making Sikandar one of the most exciting collaborations in Bollywood. Salman recently shared his admiration for the director, stating that Murugadoss pushed him to deliver some of his best action sequences to date.