Will Severance Season 3 Face Another Long Wait? Here's What Series' Director Ben Stiller Revealed

Hyderabad: Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of the series Severance, has assured fans that they will not have to wait another three years for the third season. The popular Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller faced delays between its first and second seasons due to the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes. However, Stiller confirmed that future instalments will follow a faster production timeline.

During a recent podcast appearance, Stiller was asked whether fans should expect another long wait. "No, no, the plan is not, definitely not. Hopefully, we'll be announcing what the plan is very soon. That will not be that," he said. While Apple TV+ has yet to officially announce Severance Season 3, Stiller's comments strongly suggest that preparations are already underway.

The series, created by Dan Erickson, first premiered in February 2022 and quickly gained a dedicated fanbase for its unique premise and gripping storytelling. The second season debuted on January 17, 2025, after more than three years, and the season finale aired on March 21, 2025. The extended production period was largely due to industry-wide shutdowns caused by the 2023 Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes.

Severance follows Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott), who leads a team at the Lumon Industries. Employees at Lumon undergo a controversial "severance" procedure, which surgically divides their work and personal memories. Season 2 delves deeper into the consequences of tampering with the severance barrier, leading to unexpected complications and heightened tensions.

The series also stars Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Dichen Lachman. It has garnered vast acclaim for its interesting story, strange vibe, and great performances. The second season has carried on that momentum, winning over Ted Lasso, with three billion streaming minutes recorded in February 2025.

In a surprising behind-the-scenes revelation, Stiller disclosed that he initially approached former US President Barack Obama to voice the Lumon building in a fictional "Lumon is Listening" video segment. Although Obama declined the offer, Keanu Reeves stepped in to provide the voice-over.

The series' creator, Dan Erickson, recently suggested that future episodes will continue the series' signature mix of "office stuff, existential stuff, laughs and creepy moments." He also assured fans that the story's new arc would explore deeper character relationships and other motivations going on underneath.

An Apple TV+ executive described Severance as "an incredible success story in every way imaginable," underlining the show's cultural impact and growing fanbase. With Stiller's reassurance of a shorter wait time, fans can look forward to more mind-bending mysteries from Lumon Industries in the near future.