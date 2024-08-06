Will Munna Bhaiya Return From The Dead? Ali Fazal Hints At Major Character Comeback In Mirzapur 3's Bonus Episode - Watch

Hyderabad: Fans of Amazon Prime Video's hit series Mirzapur can look forward to a bonus episode from Season 3, set to be released later this month. The streaming service recently unveiled a teaser featuring Ali Fazal, who encouraged viewers to 'keep an eye out' for the upcoming bonus episode. This video has sparked speculation among fans regarding the possible return of Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Prime Video wrote in the caption, "Y'all are not ready for this. Bonus episode aane wala hai, gaddi ki peti baandh lijiye." The teaser shows Fazal, in his character as Guddu Pandit, humorously noting that he had to 'rough up' some people at the Prime Video office to gain access to the scenes that were deleted from the series.

He urged the audience to keep an eye out for the arrival of the bonus episode, stating, "You'll have a blast while watching. Your mind will be blown, I promise." Additionally, he hinted at the possible comeback of a 'stud type guy' whom Guddu had previously killed, teasing that this character is 'too cool to stay dead' and is eager to return. He concluded with, "It's gonna be fun."

Shortly after the teaser's release, fans began to express excitement in the comments regarding which character might make a reappearance. Many seem to share the sentiment that Munna Bhaiya, played by Divyenndu, could potentially return in this bonus episode. One fan wrote, "Makers realising the show can't run without THE MUNNA BHAIYA." Another commented, "Abbe Munna Bhaiya Aa Rahe Hain Nacho Bhai."

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur 3 was released on July 5. This latest instalment, co-directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, comprises a total of 10 episodes filled with intense drama and action. The series features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, and Priyanshu Painyuli, among others.