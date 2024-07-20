'Will It to Win It': Hina Khan Showcases Determination In Latest Kickboxing Video Amid Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Television actor Hina Khan, who's been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, has been displaying a brave front ever since she returned to work after her surgery. The actor has lately been offering glimpses into her life as she meets this challenging time. On Saturday, she posted a video on her social media handle showcasing herself in a kickboxing session.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hina wrote, "Will it to win it, one step at a time.. Doing what I promised myself.. yes .. just as I said you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few.. This journey should be remembered for what I made off it .. not the other way around.." Her words reflect her commitment to focus on positive experiences despite the difficulties she faces.

Hina also expressed her gratitude, writing, "Thank you Allah for giving me this strength.. I pray for your continuous support and healing. With all due respect to everyone who’s battling similar fights more or less.. the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body."

Best recognised for her roles in popular series such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5, and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina's portfolio also includes participation in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. She has also appeared in the second season of the web series Damaged 2. Her filmography features movies like Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock.