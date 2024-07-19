Wife Catches 'Big Bollywood Actor' Cheating Red-handed; Couple Denies Wedding Film. Wedding Filmer's Dilemma: 'Should I Sell It to Netflix?

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Vishal Punjabi, famously recognised as the Wedding Filmer, shared a rather shady encounter he had with a renowned celebrity couple. He recounted how the couple decided not to keep the agreement regarding the wedding video he was contracted to create. This decision came about after the husband, a prominent Bollywood actor, was caught cheating red-handed by his wife just two months following their marriage.

During an appearance on a YouTube channel, Vishal was asked whether he had ever filmed a wedding that subsequently ended in divorce. To this, he responded, "That happened with a celebrity. Two months after their wedding, he was cheating on her. He was caught red-handed with a Bollywood actress in his makeup van, on a Bollywood set. His wife walks in and catches him, and says, 'I don't want your wedding film'."

Vishal stated that he tried reaching out to the groom but he didn't answer his calls. "I'm calling up the bride, she's like, 'Don't talk to me, I don't want the wedding film!' So then, I call up his manager, and he's like, 'Bro, man, this wedding is not happening man, we don't want the film'. I was like, What do I do? Do I sell it to Netflix?"

He also mentioned that he had not received full payment for his services, due to which he reassessed several standard operating procedures (SOPs) within his business. "Back then, I used to have a contract that said 50% before and 50% when I give you the film. After this incident, I was like, ‘This is about the heart, marriage, life and fam, and I’m going to charge you 100% before I come."

While he confirmed that he still had the footage from that wedding, he chose not to seek the pending payment afterwards. He recalled, "In the wedding, the groom's crying, fake tears you know crocodile tears, and saying, 'I love you, baby'. And he's a big Bollywood actor, can't take names, but damn. The value I have of that footage is worth millions. It's a comedy film. I could sell it and make loads of money," he said, looking directly at the camera.

Vishal has also shot wedding films for various celebrity pairs, including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, as well as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Prior to running his own business, he spent ten years collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at Red Chillies Entertainment.