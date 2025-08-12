Jennifer Lawrence Opposed Emma Stone's Shaved Head Look In Bugonia - Here's Why

Hyderabad: Hollywood actor Emma Stone is taking on one of her boldest transformations yet for filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming science fiction black comedy Bugonia - a role that required her to shave her head on camera. While the decision was made for a striking scene, Stone's longtime friend Jennifer Lawrence revealed she was initially against the idea.

In Bugonia, Stone plays Michelle, the CEO of a major pharmaceutical company who is kidnapped by two conspiracy theorists, played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis. Convinced she is an alien plotting to destroy Earth, her captors push the story into a darkly comedic and bizarre direction. The film is a reimagining of the 2003 South Korean cult classic Save the Green Planet! and will have its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival before releasing in theatres on October 24 via Focus Features.

"I really didn't want her to shave her head," Lawrence told a magazine, explaining her reaction when she learned about the dramatic transformation. "I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut." Lawrence was referring to Stone's short hairstyle in Battle of the Sexes, where she portrayed tennis legend Billie Jean King.

For Bugonia, however, Stone took the plunge in an even more extreme way, channelling Natalie Portman's famous head-shaving scene in V for Vendetta. She shaved her hair off on camera while filming in the back of a Range Rover. The moment carried emotional weight for Stone, who admitted she broke down in tears in her trailer beforehand, as it reminded her of when her mother, Krista, battled breast cancer.

"She actually did something brave. I'm just shaving my head," Stone said. Still, she acknowledged the experience brought unexpected joy: "No better feeling in the world. The first shower when you've shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing."

Lawrence, despite her initial hesitation, admitted that Stone pulled it off flawlessly. "Honestly, she looked beautiful. She pulled it off," she said. Even Stone's mother approved of the bold look, telling her, "I'm so jealous. I want to shave my head again."

Reflecting on her career choices, Stone shared, "The more challenging it gets, the more I like it. If you're not growing or pushing yourself to different places - and I feel it's the same for most people in almost any job - you get stagnant."

The film marks another collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos, following Poor Things, for which she won her second Best Actress Oscar earlier this year. Lawrence was on stage when fellow presenter Michelle Yeoh handed her the award so she could present it to her close friend.

"In true Emily form, as soon as we got offstage and ran into the bathroom to scream and cry," Lawrence recalled, "I whispered, 'Two-time best-actress winner,' and she replied, 'I feel like that's bad, though'."