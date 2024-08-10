ETV Bharat / entertainment

Announced In 2017, Prithviraj's Kaaliyan Is Yet To Go On Floors; Scriptwriter Discusses Challenges And New Timelines

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

The Malayalam film Kaaliyan, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has faced multiple delays since its announcement in 2017. Scriptwriter BT Anil Kumar cited the COVID-19 pandemic and Prithviraj's injury as significant setbacks but expressed hope that filming could finally begin within the next six months.

Why Is Prithviraj's Kaaliyan Yet To Go On Floors? Scriptwriter Discusses Challenges And New Timelines
Prithviraj's Kaaliyan (Photo: Film Poster)

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Kaaliyan, which was announced in 2017, is yet to go on floors. Initially slated for release in several Indian languages, it is considered one of the first pan-Indian films in Malayalam. Despite the excitement surrounding the project, production has not commenced as anticipated. Last year, there were indications from the makers that filming was on the verge of starting, however, even after a year, the pre-production work has not begun.

Recently, during an interaction with ETV Bharat, scriptwriter BT Anil Kumar provided insights into the film's current situation. He stated, "There are various factors contributing to the prolonged duration before the shooting begins. The COVID-19 pandemic struck just when we were finally prepared to proceed. Like many in the industry, we faced challenges due to the pandemic affecting Kaaliyan and its cast." He further mentioned that approximately one and a half years ago, they held auditions that successfully introduced them to several new talents across four different categories.

Anil Kumar continued, "Finally, it's all shortlisted. However, just as we were nearing the final preparations, Prithviraj met with an accident when we had hoped to start filming the initial schedule last September. Consequently, he had to stay away from the shooting for two months to recover from his injuries, which created additional delays for the project." He concluded with an optimistic note, anticipating an additional six months before they could finally commence filming.

The film, directed by S Mahesh, narrates the tale of formidable warriors from Venad, set in the 1700s, with Prithviraj's character taking on a monumental mission that could cost him his life.

READ MORE

  1. Prithviraj Shares Stunning Poster of Mohanlal as Khureshi Abraam from L2: Empuraan on His Birthday
  2. 'From Friends to Parents': Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon Celebrate 13 Years of Marital Bliss
  3. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Day 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Zooms past Rs 50 Cr Mark

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Kaaliyan, which was announced in 2017, is yet to go on floors. Initially slated for release in several Indian languages, it is considered one of the first pan-Indian films in Malayalam. Despite the excitement surrounding the project, production has not commenced as anticipated. Last year, there were indications from the makers that filming was on the verge of starting, however, even after a year, the pre-production work has not begun.

Recently, during an interaction with ETV Bharat, scriptwriter BT Anil Kumar provided insights into the film's current situation. He stated, "There are various factors contributing to the prolonged duration before the shooting begins. The COVID-19 pandemic struck just when we were finally prepared to proceed. Like many in the industry, we faced challenges due to the pandemic affecting Kaaliyan and its cast." He further mentioned that approximately one and a half years ago, they held auditions that successfully introduced them to several new talents across four different categories.

Anil Kumar continued, "Finally, it's all shortlisted. However, just as we were nearing the final preparations, Prithviraj met with an accident when we had hoped to start filming the initial schedule last September. Consequently, he had to stay away from the shooting for two months to recover from his injuries, which created additional delays for the project." He concluded with an optimistic note, anticipating an additional six months before they could finally commence filming.

The film, directed by S Mahesh, narrates the tale of formidable warriors from Venad, set in the 1700s, with Prithviraj's character taking on a monumental mission that could cost him his life.

READ MORE

  1. Prithviraj Shares Stunning Poster of Mohanlal as Khureshi Abraam from L2: Empuraan on His Birthday
  2. 'From Friends to Parents': Prithviraj Sukumaran, Supriya Menon Celebrate 13 Years of Marital Bliss
  3. Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life Box Office Day 10: Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Zooms past Rs 50 Cr Mark
Last Updated : 13 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARANPRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN FILM KAALIYANKAALIYAN FILM DELAYSCRIPTWRITER BT ANIL KUMARPRITHVIRAJ KAALIYAN DELAY REASON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.