Why Cannes Film Festival 2025 Bans Nudity And Oversized Outfits From The Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival 2025 bans nudity and voluminous outfits on the red carpet. The new advisory details the dress code for this year's gala screenings.

Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes Film Festival 2025 (Photo: ANI)
Published : May 13, 2025 at 10:50 AM IST

Hyderabad: The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival is creating massive buzz before it even opens on May 13 2025. And this time, not because of any films, but because of the fashion regulations it has put in place. For the red carpet look, the organisers have prohibited outfits that promote 'nudity' for "decency" reasons. The organisation behind the world's most famous film festival has put a measure in place to enforce a dress code for guests on the Grand Théâtre Lumière red carpet.

The Cannes Film Festival has effectively banned any nudity-related outfits, along with extravagant items of clothing such as dresses with long trains. This was due to reasons of decency as well as practicality. The official document, which can be found on the Festival's website, confirmed that the rules have been introduced to maintain a level of elegance and to alleviate the disruption of outlandish fashion on the red carpet and in the theatre.

"For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings taking place around 7 and 10 p.m., which are attended by the artistic teams, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear "a little black dress," a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants; elegant shoes and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers); a black or navy-blue suit with bow-tie or dark-colored tie," stated the official document of Cannes Film Festival on it's website.

Apart from skin showing dresses, voluminous gowns, particularly with long trains, have also been banned for practical reasons. These outfits "impede the appropriate flow of people traffic and create serious issues with regards to seating in the theatre and other venues," the document read. Apart from clothing, elegant footwear is required; sneakers, tote bags, backpacks, or large bags are also not permitted. The organisation is taking this seriously, with the "festival welcoming teams" delegated the authority to deny access along the red carpet for anybody not adhering to the dress code.

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 is scheduled between May 13 and May 24 with an international list of films to be screened.

