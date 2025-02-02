ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Why Call Me if You Didn't Know My Name?': Ashneer Grover Fires Back at Salman Khan Months After Bigg Boss 18 ‘Drama’

Ashneer Grover reacts to his awkward meeting with Salman Khan on the reality show Bigg Boss 18.

Ashneer Grover with Salman Khan
Ashneer Grover with Salman Khan (Photo: ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 2:24 PM IST

Hyderabad: Indian businessman Ashneer Grover has once again ignited controversy. The former Shark Tank judge took a fresh jibe at superstar Salman Khan at NIT Kurukshetra months after his heated exchange with the actor on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. The widely shared video from the show that aired in November saw an awkward encounter between the two.

Now, speaking at the event, Grover lashed out at Khan for claiming to be unaware of the entrepreneur's name or identity. In the viral video, Grover could be heard saying that Salman's claims were a 'drama' for TRP. He asked why Khan had called him to Bigg Boss if he did not even know his name.

Grover also reminded the audience that the actor had been BharatPe's brand ambassador in 2019, stressing that the actor could not have become the face of the brand without meeting him personally.

For the unversed, the controversy dates back to 2022 when Grover flaunted signing Salman as a brand ambassador of Bharatpe, the fintech company he co-founded. However, Khan alleged the numbers cited by him were misleading. Khan on the reality show also hinted at not knowing Grover very well.

On the show, Salman schooled Grover, addressing his big claims and accusations. He said he did not even know Grover's name until he saw him on TV. He added that he found Grover’s version problematic, suggesting it gave a wrong impression of their interaction which happened in the presence of his team.

Many on social media are trolling the businessman for using Salman's name for the promotion of his new reality show Rise and Fall, which aired in January 2025 on Amazon MX Player.

