'Why Are You Guys Here? You Just Got Married!': When Farhan-Shibani Opted For Couple Therapy Just 24 Hours After Wedding

Hyderabad: In Bollywood, multi-hyphenated couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been a captivating duo. After dating for three years, they exchanged vows in February 2022. Recently, they shared insights about their journey on a podcast, revealing their commitment to couples therapy almost immediately after their engagement.

Shibani shared, “We started doing couples therapy, I think about six months before or after we got engaged. It wasn’t one person convincing the other. It was like this is something that sounds like a smart thing to do.”

Their dedication to maintaining a healthy relationship was further underscored by a humorous anecdote. Shibani recounted, “We got married on a Monday. Our signing was on a Monday and our next scheduled appointment was on a Wednesday. I remember we walked in and our therapist was like ‘Why are you guys here? You just got married like 24 hours ago?’”

Elaborating on their therapy experience, she likened it to a workout, saying, “It’s like going to the gym. You have to keep working on it.” She admitted that sometimes they’d arrive at sessions with nothing to discuss, while other times they needed more than the allotted hour to unpack their thoughts. “There are times where we maybe get into a fight at home and we know we’ve got to see our therapist on Wednesday. So, we will just wait or I will try and wait.”

On the professional front, Farhan is set to portray PVC Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film 120 Bahadur, which recounts the battle of Rezang La. Following the film's announcement earlier this month, Shibani expressed her excitement on social media, stating, “He led with courage, fought with honour and gave his life for the nation. Maj Shaitan Singh PVC portrayed by @faroutakhtar. Can’t wait to see you shine in this Farhan and I'm so proud of you already. Sending you and the team an endless amount of love and luck for this journey!”

In addition to acting, Farhan is all set to return to director's chair with Don 3, featuring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. He is also working on Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, although its schedule remains uncertain.