Why Ananya Birla Gifted Janhvi Kapoor Car Worth Nearly Rs 5 Crore - And Who Is She

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor received a lovely lilac Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder, wrapped with a matching bow and a heartfelt note that read, "With love etc, Ananya Birla." The luxury vehicle, estimated to be priced between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore, was spotted arriving at Kapoor's Mumbai residence on Friday, drawing attention from fans and onlookers.

While Kapoor has not yet publicly confirmed the gift, the gesture is widely speculated to be a grand thank-you from her close friend Ananya Birla for an upcoming collaboration.

Who Is Ananya Birla?

Ananya Birla, originally Ananyashree Birla, was born on July 17, 1994. She is often recognised for her high-profile surname; however, she has made a name for herself as a businesswoman, philanthropist, and singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of well-known industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and the sister of cricketer Aryaman Birla.

At the age of 29, Ananya founded Svatantra Microfin, to empower rural women in India by providing them with microfinance. She also founded Ikai Asai, a luxury design label, and co-founded Mpower, an initiative related to mental health awareness and support. Recognised as one of ET Panache's Trendsetters of 2016, she has consistently been a force for innovation in both entrepreneurship and social impact.

In the music world, Ananya made her debut in 2016 and quickly rose to fame. With over 350 million combined streams, she has released hit singles that have gone platinum and double platinum. Notably, she became the first Indian artist with an English-language single to achieve platinum status in India. She has collaborated with international artists such as Sean Kingston, Afrojack, and Mood Melodies, and even became the first Indian artist to be featured on the American pop radio show SiriusXM Hits.

Why the Lavish Gift?

Reports suggest that the extravagant gift is tied to a new business endeavour. Ananya Birla is reportedly planning to launch her own beauty or perfume brand, with Janhvi Kapoor as the face of this venture. The Lamborghini, a luxury icon in its own right, appears to be Ananya's way of expressing appreciation while also kicking off a promising working association with Kapoor.

About the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is a symbol of automotive excellence. This eye-catching luxury car comes with a price of about Rs 4 crore to Rs 4.99 crore. Inside, there is an 8.4-inch touchscreen system, positioned in the center console, which allows the operator to access and control the car's functions and entertainment systems. Crafted with the finest materials, the car combines performance with elegance, making it one of the most desirable supercars in the world.

Janhvi Kapoor's Upcoming Projects

While the spotlight is currently on her personal life, Janhvi Kapoor has a packed professional schedule ahead. She will next be seen in Param Sundari, a romantic comedy alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film is set to hit theatres on July 25. The title is inspired by the popular song from the 2021 film Mimi.

Additionally, Kapoor is reuniting with her Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Akshay Oberoi. The Karan Johar-backed romantic drama, initially scheduled for an April release, has now been pushed to September 12.