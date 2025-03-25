'Whole of India Will Be Surprised': Producer Naga Vamsi on Allu Arjun's Mythological Drama with Trivikram Srinivas

Hyderabad: Producer Naga Vamsi is on a high after the success of back-to-back hits like Daaku Maharaj and Mad Square. The young producer is keeping busy with several exciting projects under his banner, Sithara Entertainments—currently, there are six in the works including Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom. One of his upcoming projects is a mythological drama with Allu Arjun in the lead. While the details of the film directed by Trivikram Srinivas are still under wraps, Vamsi recently shared an intriguing update that is sure to excite Allu Arjun’s fans.

The Telugu film industry was known for its mythological dramas, but over the years, the number of such films has dwindled. There’s been a noticeable shift toward pan-India films, especially after the massive success of the Baahubali franchise. However, Vamsi is now set to revive the genre, bringing together two of the biggest talents in Telugu cinema for a mythological film that’s said to be going on floors this month. Before filming kicks off, Vamsi has already teased fans, promising that the film will be made on a grand scale.

"We are making a mythological film with Trivikram Srinivas sir and Allu Arjun sir. The whole of India will be surprised by the scale of it," he said in a recent interview. He was careful not to divulge much, but mentioned that the film is not based on Mahabharat or Ramayan. "We are telling a different mythological story. People may know the character... the God, but they don't know the untold events of his life. We will showcase this unknown story on a massive scale."

Allu Arjun and Trivikram have teamed up for several successful films like Julai, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. While these films were aimed at a Telugu-specific audience, their upcoming project will also mark Trivikram’s debut in the pan-India market.

Talking about his ambitious project, Vamsi previously teased, saying, "Trivikram Sir is working on something no one has attempted before. Even Rajamouli Sir hasn't explored this world yet. If we bring Trivikram's vision to life, audiences will witness something never seen before on Indian screens."

Big-budget films need strong backing from the producer, and to ensure the success of Allu Arjun starrer, Vamsi has decided to slow down the pace of his other projects. His recent revelations have stirred up huge excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting this major collaboration between two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars.