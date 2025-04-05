ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Will Be The Indian Idol 15 Winner? In A Few Hours, Finalists Gear Up For Ultimate Battle To Claim The Trophy

Indian Idol 15 grand finale will air on Sony TV on April 5 and 6 on Sony TV, with six finalists competing.

Who Will Be The Indian Idol 15 Winner? In A Few Hours, Finalists Gear Up For Ultimate Battle To Claim The Trophy
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 5, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST

Hyderabad: After nearly five months of fascinating performances, poignant moments, and fierce competition, Indian Idol Season 15 is all set to conclude with a grand two-part finale this weekend. The highly awaited finale will air on Sony TV on April 5 and 6, at 8:30 pm.

Having commenced on October 26, 2024, this season has already introduced us to emerging talent from all over the country; we have witnessed contestants demonstrate exceptional vocal prowess. The judging panel, which includes musical heavyweights Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani, along with the host Aditya Narayan, have guided and encouraged the contestants throughout their journey.

Now, there are just six finalists: Manasi Ghosh, Sneha Shankar, Subhajit Chakraborty, Chaitanya Devadhe (Mauli), Priyangshu Dutta, and Anirudh Suswaram. All of these singers have developed an original identity and fan following through their performances.

Sony LIV unveiled a promo on Saturday, offering an exciting preview of the grand finale's extravaganza. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with special appearances from Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, and Shilpa Shetty. The show's popularity led to a one-week extension, with recent shows having special appearances by Sukhwinder Singh and Neelam.

This season, West Bengal has made its mark with three of the six finalists being from the very state; Manasi Ghosh (24, Kolkata), Subhajit Chakraborty (22, Kharagpur) and Priyangshu Dutta (21, Kolkata) have been exceptional. Their journeys have been motivating for audiences, especially Subhajit's, who has gone from being a paan-seller to sharing the stage at a national event.

With the competition intensifying, voting patterns indicate a tight race among Manasi Ghosh, Sneha Shankar, and Anirudh Suswaram. According to a recent report by a newswire, Manasi is currently leading the race, but we must wait for the official announcement to know the true winner.

The public will know the winner of Indian Idol 15 on April 6 at 11:30 PM. Millions of people are waiting, all of whom want to know who is the next voice of the nation.

