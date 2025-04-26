Who Was Misha Agrawal? Influencer's Life Cut Short Just Before Her 25th Birthday

Hyderabad: Social media influencer Misha Agrawal, known for her sharp humour and relatable commentary on everyday life, passed away on April 24, 2025, just two days before her 25th birthday. Misha had built a strong and loyal following online through her everyday posts. On April 25, her family released a statement on her official Instagram account informing followers of the devastating news. Misha's abrupt demise has shocked and saddened her enormous online community. Her cause of death has not been made public.

In the Instagram announcement, Misha's family wrote, "Misha Agrawal: April 26, 2000 - April 24, 2025. It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts." In the caption, they added, "Our loss is unimaginable. We have no words. Take care."

About Misha Agrawal

Born on April 26, 2000, Misha Agrawal reportedly studied Integrated Law while simultaneously developing a career in content creation. With a unique, deadpan speaking style and a gift for satire, she quickly attracted a loyal fan base, amassing over 343,000 followers on Instagram. Her content, which often centred around sarcastic rants and humorous takes on daily struggles, struck a chord with many young viewers.

In an interview with a magazine, Misha expressed that she started creating her videos in March 2017 while she was in Class 11. She stated that she faced loneliness and betrayal from her friends, due to which she turned to content creation as a form of emotional escape. Despite suffering from self-doubt and low self-esteem, it was ultimately her perseverance, combined with authenticity, that led to her success on social media. During that process, her family supported her unconditionally.