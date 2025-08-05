Who Was Major Shaitan Singh Bhati? The Man Behind Farhan Akhtar's War Film 120 Bahadur

Hyderabad: As the teaser of 120 Bahadur stirs emotions and admiration online, audiences are eager to know more about the man at the heart of this powerful story Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, Param Vir Chakra awardee. Portrayed by Farhan Akhtar, Singh was a true patriot whose extraordinary bravery in the 1962 Sino-Indian War turned him into a legend. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and set to release on 21 November 2025, 120 Bahadur honours this forgotten chapter of Indian military history.

The Early Life of a Warrior

Born on 1 December 1924 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Bhati hailed from a military family. His father Lieutenant Colonel Hem Singh Bhati was a member of the Indian Army, so it was natural for him to join the Indian Armed Forces. He was commissioned to the Kumaon Regiment in 1949, which is one of the most valiant and proud regiments of the Indian Army.

Rezang La: The Battle of Immortals

The moment of Major Singh's bravery was witnessed during the Battle of Rezang La in the Chushul brigade of Ladakh on 18 November 1962. On a harsh cold night at 16,000 feet elevation, C Company of 13 Kumaon, commanded by Singh, was tasked for defending a strategic mountain pass in a bitter fight with the advancing People's Liberation Army from China.

In the battle the Indian forces were outnumber and outranged, but 120 Indian soldiers, mostly from the Ahir community, fought on. Major Singh walked from post to post, in range of enemy shooters, under horrific conditions, ensuring morale was upheld, and directing the battle. When communications were lost with HQ and resupply was impossible, Singh and his men did not budge.

The Last Defense

Major Singh was badly injured in the battle but continued to lead his men until he died from his injuries. Two soldiers tried to carry him to safety, but he ordered them to leave him behind to prevent others from being hurt. His frozen body was found still holding his weapon, exemplifying a level of courage and sacrifice that has yet to be matched. When Indian troops returned after the ceasefire, they discovered 114 soldiers had laid down their lives, most of them still in their firing positions. The Chinese forces reportedly suffered more than 1,300 casualties in the battle, a measure of the determined resistance by Singh and his men.

Param Vir Chakra and Legacy

Major Shaitan Singh was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for gallantry, the highest award for wartime gallantry in India. His valour has now entered military folklore and Indian history. Several memorials, schools, and military formations are named after him.

120 Bahadur: The World of Cinema & Heroism

Farhan Akhtar's forthcoming movie 120 Bahadur is a cinematic tribute of this incredible story to a larger audience through visual and intense storytelling. It aims to be a tribute to the bravehearts of Rezang La. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios.