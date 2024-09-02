ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Who Knows Whether the Old Was Gold?' Amitabh Bachchan Reflects Post Sholay Special Screening in Mumbai

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Sep 2, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

Hyderabad: Screen icon Amitabh Bachchan recently reflected on the trend of re-releasing classic films, questioning if "old was gold or the gold became old." Big B's post on re-relese of old films has come after a recent special screening of the iconic film Sholay took fans on a nostalgic journey, reminding everyone why this Hindi classic has remained a beloved staple for nearly 50 years.

A special screening of Sholay was held on August 31, at Mubai's Regal Cinema, allowed fans to experience the 1975 blockbuster in its original 70 mm cinemascope glory. The audience sang along to "Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" and cheered every memorable dialogue and actor's entrance, capturing the film's enduring charm.

Organised by the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), this exclusive screening drew a large crowd eager to relive the magic of Sholay. Written by the legendary Salim-Javed duo and directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay is a cornerstone of Indian cinema, celebrated for its unforgettable characters and dialogue.

Post-screening, Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts on this trend. On his blog, he reflected on the changing nature of film viewership, remarking, "🎶 आना मेरी जान मेरी जान , संडे की संडे आना, मेरी जान मेरी जान संडे की संडे 🎶 कुछ पुराने गानों की झलक, जो आज तक झलक रही हैं ; और बीती फ़िल्में को भी अब लोग बड़े पर्दे पर देखना चाहते हैं । मोबाइल पे फ़िल्में देखना कभी सोचा भी न था, और न अब , सोच रहे हैं ...(Glimpses of some old songs, which are still visible today; And now people also want to watch the past films on the big screen. I had never thought of watching movies on mobile, nor am I thinking of it now...)". He added, "Who knows whether the old was gold or the gold became old 🤣🤣"

This resurgence of classic films in theatres is part of a broader trend. From movies like Rockstar to Laila Majnu and Gangs Of Wasseypur, re-releases have become increasingly popular. September also features re-releases of classics such as Veer Zaara, Pardes, and Taal. In this context, the screening of Sholay was a notable event.

The screening was supported by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, and attended by notable figures including Salim Khan, Javed Akhtar, Ramesh Sippy, and other prominent filmmakers and actors.

