Who Is Tommy Genesis And Why Raftaar Feels Her True Blue Music Video 'Shouldn't Exist'

Hyderabad: Canadian rapper and model Tommy Genesis is facing severe backlash online over the visuals of her latest song True Blue, which many believe depict a disrespectful portrayal of Hindu goddess Kali. The controversy erupted after the rapper, known for her experimental and provocative style, shared images from the video on Instagram where she appears painted entirely blue, adorned with gold jewelry, and wearing a red bindi on her forehead.

The imagery drew immediate comparisons to the revered Hindu deity Kali, triggering outrage from users who accused her of cultural appropriation and religious mockery. Genesis is being criticised for what many see as using sacred religious symbols for aesthetic shock value, especially in the context of a sexualised music video.

Online Outrage and Raftaar's Reaction

Social media users across platforms voiced their anger, with many urging her to take down the video. Comments such as "This is not art", "Cancel this creator", and "Stop using our religion for cheap publicity" flooded her posts. Indian rapper Raftaar also responded strongly. Sharing a screenshot of the True Blue song cover on his Instagram Story, Raftaar urged followers to report the content, writing: "This is a mockery of my religion. This shouldn't exist." His reaction has further amplified the controversy, bringing the issue into wider public attention in India.

Raftaar Reacts to Tommy Genesis' Controversial Music Video (Photo: Instagram)

Who is Tommy Genesis?

Genesis Yasmine Mohanraj, known professionally as Tommy Genesis, is a rapper and model of Malayali, Tamil, and Swedish descent, born in Vancouver, Canada. Described by a foreign magazine as "the internet's most rebellious underground rap queen," Genesis is known for her sexually charged lyrics and genre-defying music.

She studied film and sculpture at Emily Carr University of Art and Design, and began recording music in 2013. In 2015, she released her debut mixtape World Vision, later signing with Downtown Records and Universal. She has collaborated with artists like JPEGMAFIA, Charli XCX, and Lana Del Rey, and has modeled for brands like Calvin Klein.

Genesis embraces an experimental identity and has described herself as a "fetish rapper". She's also been an advocate against cyberbullying, especially targeted toward young women.

The Song That Sparked It All

True Blue is her latest release and was promoted with visuals that many say closely mimic Hindu mythology. Although Genesis has still not released a public statement, the backlash continues to grow, especially among South Asian communities.