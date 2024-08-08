'Who Is This Goddess': Janhvi Kapoor Leaves Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Awestruck with BTS from Devara Song

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor not only wowed everyone with her dance moves in the second single Dheere Dheere from the highly anticipated film Devara: Part 1, which also stars Jr NTR, but she also left her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya amazed. Janhvi on Wednesday shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from her upcoming flick Devara, which invited loved-up comments from fans, her friends, and industry insiders. However, it was her rumoured beau Shikhar's comment which stood out.

Janhvi took to Instagram to share a video from the Dheere Dheere song shoot. In the video, Janhvi can be seen in a white dhoti saree. The video begins with her staring into a mirror and winking. Then it shows her enjoying the song while playing with water against a gorgeous backdrop. The Dhadak actor captioned the video 'BTS' and included a kiss emoji.

The video was liked by many with her fans dropping in fire emojis, however, the response from her reported boyfriend Shikhar stole the show. Reacting to the video, he commented, "Wow, who is this goddess" and added a love emoji. Shanaya Kapoor also posted a sequence of heart emojis, and choreographer Bosco Martis said, "How cool."

Janhvi and Shikhar haven't made their relationship official, yet they do not shy away from dropping loved-up comments and cheering each other up on social media. The two also make public appearances together and are spotted vacationing and sharing pictures of the same online.

The romantic track, which is in contrast to the previously released high-energy Fear Song, highlights the lead characters' charming chemistry. Devara: Part 1 is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It will be released on September 27, 2024. Saif Ali Khan plays an important role in the film as well.