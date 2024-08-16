Who Is The 'Ketamine Queen'? Unveiling Jasveen Sangha's Involvement In Matthew Perry's Demise

Hyderabad: In connection with the drug overdose that resulted in the death of actor Matthew Perry last year, five people have been charged, including a woman named Jasveen Sangha, widely known as 'the Ketamine Queen'. Investigators allege that it was Ms Sangha who supplied the fatal dose of ketamine that led to Mr Perry's demise.

The 41-year-old Ms Sangha holds dual citizenship in both the United Kingdom and the United States and has come under the scrutiny of federal law enforcement for her involvement in the illegal distribution of potent narcotics. Known as the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles," she is accused of operating a drug trafficking operation from her residence in North Hollywood. Authorities assert that Ms Sangha used her home as a hub for storing, packaging, and distributing a variety of narcotics. A federal indictment characterised her residence as a "drug-selling emporium," filled with methamphetamine, cocaine, and prescription drugs including Xanax.

The operation run by Ms Sangha reportedly dates back to at least June 2019. However, it garnered significant attention following an unrelated incident in March that led to her arrest for methamphetamine sales. During a search of her property, federal agents seized 79 bottles of liquid ketamine and nearly 2,000 methamphetamine pills, highlighting the extent of the illegal enterprise she managed.

Matthew Perry passed away last year on October 28. The beloved actor, known for his role in the famous comedy series Friends, had long struggled with substance addiction and was found dead at his home due to a ketamine overdose. Investigations revealed that Mr Perry obtained the dangerous batch of ketamine through a broker named Eric Fleming, who acquired the narcotic from Ms Sangha.

Court documents indicate that Ms Sangha supplied Mr Fleming with 50 vials of ketamine in two separate deals in the weeks preceding Mr Perry's death. The indictment claims that Mr Perry first experimented with the substance on October 13, with Mr Fleming delivering two substantial amounts to the actor's home on October 14 and October 24. To improve the deal for Mr Perry's order, Ms Sangha even included "ketamine lollipops" as a bonus.