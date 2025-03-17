ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Shark Tank 4's New Judge, Srikanth Bolla? A Visually Impaired Entrepreneur With A Bollywood Biopic On His Journey

Hyderabad: Srikanth Bolla, renowned industrialist and founder-chairman of Bollant Industries, is set to make his debut as a 'shark' on Shark Tank India Season 4. Known for his remarkable journey as a visually impaired entrepreneur, Bolla will join the panel of investors on the popular reality show, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to secure funding.

In a preview of the upcoming season, Srikanth Bolla is seen seated alongside other judges, marking his entry into the entrepreneurial reality TV space. Sharing his excitement, he posted images from the show's set on social media and wrote, "To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself. So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India."

One of the photos features Bolla alongside Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. Jeet Adani currently serves as the Director of multiple Adani Group businesses, including Adani Airports, Adani Petrochemicals, Adani Digital, Kutch Copper, and Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Expressing his thoughts on Shark Tank India's impact on entrepreneurship in the country, Bolla wrote, "To be honest, entrepreneurship in India has taken a very heartwarming boost because of @sharktank.india People at the show seemed poised to solve some age-old problems and some modern issues in the society while being visionary." He further encouraged budding entrepreneurs, saying, "I'll just say one thing to all my fellow citizens, don't just think about your idea, act on it, or someone else will! Thank you for having me, Shark Tank India - this is just the beginning!"

in another post, Bolla expressed admiration for fellow judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. Sharing his experience, he wrote, "One of the privileges of being on Shark Tank is the invigorating presence of @anupammittal.me. His appreciation of our efforts at Bollant means a lot to me personally as I found him to be a man of profound knowledge in building businesses successfully."

He further praised Mittal's approach to entrepreneurship, stating, "It is so easy to communicate with him because he understands that we are all on the same ship of creating opportunities, supporting ground-breaking ideas and driving change from India to a Global stage. Thank you Anupam ji, I thoroughly enjoyed your fun, loving and wise company."