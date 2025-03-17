Who Is Shark Tank 4's New Judge, Srikanth Bolla? A Visually Impaired Entrepreneur With A Bollywood Biopic On His Journey

Hyderabad: Srikanth Bolla, renowned industrialist and founder-chairman of Bollant Industries, is set to make his debut as a 'shark' on Shark Tank India Season 4. Known for his remarkable journey as a visually impaired entrepreneur, Bolla will join the panel of investors on the popular reality show, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to secure funding.
In a preview of the upcoming season, Srikanth Bolla is seen seated alongside other judges, marking his entry into the entrepreneurial reality TV space. Sharing his excitement, he posted images from the show's set on social media and wrote, "To survive a pool of sharks, you need to become one yourself. So yes, I got an opportunity to become a shark on Shark Tank India."
One of the photos features Bolla alongside Jeet Adani, the son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani. Jeet Adani currently serves as the Director of multiple Adani Group businesses, including Adani Airports, Adani Petrochemicals, Adani Digital, Kutch Copper, and Adani Defence & Aerospace.
Expressing his thoughts on Shark Tank India's impact on entrepreneurship in the country, Bolla wrote, "To be honest, entrepreneurship in India has taken a very heartwarming boost because of @sharktank.india People at the show seemed poised to solve some age-old problems and some modern issues in the society while being visionary." He further encouraged budding entrepreneurs, saying, "I'll just say one thing to all my fellow citizens, don't just think about your idea, act on it, or someone else will! Thank you for having me, Shark Tank India - this is just the beginning!"
in another post, Bolla expressed admiration for fellow judge and Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal. Sharing his experience, he wrote, "One of the privileges of being on Shark Tank is the invigorating presence of @anupammittal.me. His appreciation of our efforts at Bollant means a lot to me personally as I found him to be a man of profound knowledge in building businesses successfully."
He further praised Mittal's approach to entrepreneurship, stating, "It is so easy to communicate with him because he understands that we are all on the same ship of creating opportunities, supporting ground-breaking ideas and driving change from India to a Global stage. Thank you Anupam ji, I thoroughly enjoyed your fun, loving and wise company."
Srikanth Bolla's Journey of Success
Srikanth Bolla's life is proof of perseverance and determination. Born visually impaired in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, he faced numerous challenges in accessing quality education. Despite the hurdles, he excelled academically, scoring 98% in his Class 12 examinations. However, he was denied admission by multiple Indian engineering colleges, including the prestigious IITs, as they cited a lack of resources to accommodate a visually impaired student.
Undeterred, Bolla applied to top international universities and secured admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), becoming the first international blind student at the prestigious institution. While at MIT, he worked on empowering visually impaired students, setting up a computer training centre and designing a Braille library in Hyderabad with grants from MIT's Legatum Center.
After completing his education, Bolla returned to India in 2005 and joined the Lead India program to address poverty and unemployment. Through this initiative, he trained over 800,000 young individuals in leadership, human values, and employability skills.
About Bollant Industries
In 2012, after an initial investment of just $19,000, Bolla co-founded Bollant Industries, which is a company that manufactures eco-friendly packaging products and provides employment to disabled persons. Since its inception, this company has made rapid strides and now boasts an annual turnover of over $150 million with about more than 500 individuals being employed by it. The company reported a growth rate of 107% compounded annually between 2015 and 2019.
Bolla's work in business and society gained him global recognition all over the world. Besides his inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30, he has also represented the national level in sports, including blind cricket, international chess, baseball and swimming.
Bollywood Biopic
The inspiring story of Bolla has even been made as a biopic in Bollywood. A biopic titled Srikanth, featuring actor Rajkummar Rao, is based on his life and achievements.
READ MORE