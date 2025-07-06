Who Is Sara Arjun? Meet Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Co-Star

Hyderabad: With the release of the much awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar round the corner, all eyes are not only on Ranveer Singh's intense new avatar in the film but also on young actress Sara Arjun, the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in this Aditya Dhar directorial. The 20-year-old was primarily known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films prior to being cast opposite Ranveer Singh in her Bollywood film debut as the lead.

Sara Arjun: a rising star

Sara Arjun was born in Mumbai on June 18, 2005, and appeared on camera when she was a child. She started appearing in commercials at the age of just five years, doing over 100 commercials for the biggest brands like McDonald's, Maggi, multiple detergent brands, and chocolates etc. Sara Arjun even became a name in most of our households, as one of the youngest actors in India.

Sara jumped into the spotlight in 2011 at only six years old when she appeared in the Tamil film Deiva Thirumagal, in which she starred as Nila, the daughter of a man with special needs played by Vikram. Sara's emotional performance earned her great reviews from critics and established her as one of India's best child actors.

Filmography highlights

Sara's filmography is impressive for someone so young. In Tamil cinema, she has starred in films like Saivam, Sillu Karuppatti, Chithirayil Nilachoru, Vizhithiru, and Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan Parts 1 and 2, where she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character, Nandini.

She has also appeared in Hindi films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Jazbaa, Saand Ki Aankh, Ajeeb Daastaans, and Toolsidas Junior. In addition, Sara acted in Malayalam film Annmariya Kalippilanu and the Telugu film Dagudumootha Dandakor.

From child star to leading lady

Sara is the daughter of acclaimed actor Raj Arjun, known for his roles in Secret Superstar and Thalaivii. By 2023, she was reported to be India's highest-paid child actress, earning as much as Rs 10 crore before the age of 18.

In Dhurandhar, Sara takes on her first complete leading role in Bollywood, sharing screen time with Ranveer Singh. Dhurandhar is an action-packed spy thriller based on actual events that also stars Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Scheduled to be released on 5 December 2025, it will be a significant milestone for Sara.

Several netizens are complaining about the 20-year age gap (Ranveer is 40, Sara is 20). However, many others are urging fans to hold their judgement until the film releases.