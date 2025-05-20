Who Is Sai Dhanshika? Vishal's Bride-to-Be Shares How Their Love Story Began with a Simple Act of Kindness

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Vishal has been keeping fans and the media guessing about his wedding plans for a long time. He is known for playfully teasing reporters over the years. But now the Madha Gaja Raja star has confirmed that he is going to marry actress Sai Dhanshika. Their wedding is scheduled for August 29.

Vishal-Sai Dhanshika Wedding Announcement

Yes the rumours were true. Vishal, 47, is going to marry Sai Dhanshika aged 35. Vishal attended the audio launch function of the film Yogida featuring Sai Dhanshika on May 19 as one of the chief guests, and it was during this event that the happy news was shared with everyone.

After many years of teasing and speculation Vishal finally confirmed the big news. Fans have been eagerly waiting to know who Vishal would marry and now the mystery is finally over.

What Dhanshika Said

"There is nothing to hide from you (the media) whom we consider family. We have decided to get married on August 29. I have known Vishal for 15 years. Wherever we meet, he has always given due respect. Whenever I have had issues, he has raised his voice for me. When there was a problem, he came to my house. We started speaking to each other recently and it(love) blossomed then. It occurred to him and to me as well. We mutually accepted it. We realised that this was going to lead to marriage. So why wait? There is only one thing. I want him to be happy," she said and turning around to Vishal, who was on stage, said, "I love you."

What Vishal Said

Vishal had earlier joked that he would marry only after completing the Nadigar Sangam building project. Now that the project is nearing completion, he finally opened up.

"I told actor Karthi, I am going to put a chair at the site where the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is taking place. Karthi is the one who is looking after the construction activities. I told him, until you finish, I am not going to leave the place because my wedding has been fixed. I have also got a bride. With the permission of the bride's dad, who is present here, I would like to announce the bride's name as Sai Dhanshika." The actor further said, "I want to, I love to and I am going to marry Dhansika. A wonderful person. Both of us understand each other very well.

Who is Sai Dhanshika?

Sai Dhanshika is a known face in Tamil cinema. She made her film debut in 2006 with the movie Thirudi. After that, she acted in films like Peranmai (2009), Maanja Velu (2010), and Nil Gavani Sellathey (2010). Her big break came with the film Kabali, where she played the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter. Dhanshika is also appreciated for her roles in Aravaan and Paradesi, and both critics and fans have praised her acting. Besides Tamil movies, she has also appeared in a few Telugu films.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Sources say Vishal and Dhanshika have been close for many months. Though the couple kept things private, their bond grew stronger over time. They are now ready to take the next step. The wedding is expected on August 29, 2025, most likely after a formal engagement.

She Will Continue Acting, Says Vishal

At the audio launch of Yogida, Vishal made a heartwarming promise:

“Some have asked if Dhanshika will continue acting after marriage and yes, she definitely will. I will never stop her from acting and I fully support her career.”

He added that their relationship is based on mutual respect and understanding, and that he feels blessed to have her in his life.

“We Won’t Be Like Vadivelu & Kovai Sarala!”

Vishal also joked, “We won’t be a quarrelsome couple like Vadivelu and Kovai Sarala in movies! Watching such scenes makes me uncomfortable. We understand each other deeply and want a peaceful and happy life.”

The news has taken social media by storm, with fans and well-wishers congratulating the lovely pair. Vishal and Dhanshika’s love story is now one of the most talked-about in Kollywood, and everyone is looking forward to the grand wedding.