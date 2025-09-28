ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi Singer Fighting For Life After Accident?

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is battling for his life after a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The 32-year-old artist was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in "extremely critical condition" on Saturday, September 27.

According to the hospital statement, Rajvir was rushed in around 1:45 pm after sustaining severe head and spine injuries. He had first been taken to the Civil Hospital, where he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, before being transferred to Fortis.

"On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali," the statement read. Doctors confirmed that the singer is on ventilator support and under close monitoring.

Punjab CM, Fans and Artists Pray for Recovery

The news has shaken the Punjabi music industry and his fans worldwide. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital today to check on the singer's condition. He also prayed for his recovery and assured support.