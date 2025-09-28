Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, Punjabi Singer Fighting For Life After Accident?
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, critically injured in an accident, is on life support. He is known for hits like Sardaari and Mera Dil.
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is battling for his life after a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The 32-year-old artist was admitted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, in "extremely critical condition" on Saturday, September 27.
According to the hospital statement, Rajvir was rushed in around 1:45 pm after sustaining severe head and spine injuries. He had first been taken to the Civil Hospital, where he reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest, before being transferred to Fortis.
ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਪ੍ਰਦੇਸ਼ ਦੇ ਬੱਦੀ ਨੇੜੇ ਵਾਪਰੇ ਹਾਦਸੇ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਮਸ਼ਹੂਰ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਨੂੰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ਸੱਟਾਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ। ਜਿਸ ਦੌਰਾਨ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਹਾਲਤ ਕਾਫ਼ੀ ਨਾਜ਼ੁਕ ਦੱਸੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 27, 2025
ਮੈਂ ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਅੱਗੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤਯਾਬੀ ਲਈ ਅਰਦਾਸ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਦੁਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਜਲਦ ਠੀਕ ਹੋ ਕੇ ਮੁੜ ਆਪਣੇ ਪ੍ਰਸ਼ੰਸਕਾਂ ਅਤੇ…
"On arrival, he was immediately assessed by the Emergency and Neurosurgery teams. Detailed examinations and investigations were carried out, and he was placed on advanced life support at Fortis Hospital Mohali," the statement read. Doctors confirmed that the singer is on ventilator support and under close monitoring.
Punjab CM, Fans and Artists Pray for Recovery
The news has shaken the Punjabi music industry and his fans worldwide. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital today to check on the singer's condition. He also prayed for his recovery and assured support.
Earlier, Mann had shared his concern on X. "News has been received that famous Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has sustained serious injuries during the accident that occurred near Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. His condition is reported to be quite critical. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery. May he soon recover and return to his fans and family members," the CM wrote.
ਗਾਇਕ ਰਾਜਵੀਰ ਜਵੰਦਾ ਦਾ ਹਾਲ ਜਾਨਣ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਹਾਂ। ਮੀਡੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਾਥੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਗੱਲਬਾਤ, ਮੁਹਾਲੀ ਤੋਂ LIVE ..... गायक राजवीर जवंदा का हालचाल जानने पहुँचे हैं। मीडिया के साथियों से बातचीत, मोहाली से LIVE https://t.co/xUiHEMPJQ2— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 28, 2025
Artists including Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, and Gippy Grewal also posted heartfelt prayers. Diljit wrote on Instagram, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News." Guru Randhawa added, "Prayers to Waheguru Ji for the recovery of our very dear brother @rajvirjawandaofficial paji."
Rajvir Jawanda's Journey
Born in 1992 in Punjab, Rajvir Jawanda first aimed for a career in the police but eventually chose music. He debuted in 2014 with Munda Like Me. He later collaborated with Maninder Buttar for Vair and gained popularity with songs like Sardaari, Mera Dil, Rabb Karke, and Zor.
Rajvir started out in folk and devotional music before moving into mainstream Punjabi pop in the mid-2010s. Today, he enjoys a massive fan base, with 2.4 million followers on Instagram.
