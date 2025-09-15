Meet Owen Cooper, 15-Year-Old Who Defeated Oscar Winner Javier Bardem At Emmy 2025, With Netflix's Adolescence
15-year-old Owen Cooper made Emmy history, becoming the youngest male winner ever, but the breakout star admits he still hasn't watched his own show.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 15, 2025 at 11:37 AM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2025 at 11:45 AM IST
Hyderabad: 15-year-old Owen Cooper scripted history becoming the youngest male actor ever to win a Primetime Emmy. The English teenager, who plays Jamie Miller in Netflix's breakout drama Adolescence, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.
With his win, Cooper broke a decades-old record. Michael A. Goorjian was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category back in 1994. Cooper has now gone further, also surpassing Scott Jacoby, who was 16 when he won in 1973 for The Certain Summer, making him the youngest male actor to ever claim an Emmy in any acting category.
What makes Cooper's victory even more striking is the competition he faced. The 15-year-old was nominated alongside Oscar winner Javier Bardem and acclaimed actor Peter Sarsgaard. Yet he managed to beat them both. Bardem was recognised for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, while Sarsgaard earned his nod for Presumed Innocent. Other nominees included Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex) and Cooper's own Adolescence co-star, Ashley Walters.
Cooper's Endearing Speech
As he took the stage, the audience erupted in applause. Cooper, composed yet visibly overwhelmed, thanked his parents, his co-stars, and the team behind the series.
"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn't expect to be in the United States, never mind here," he said, adding, "But I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I'm here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible."
Not me tearing up 🥹 He has become the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy! Playing one of the most multi layered characters and he did it brilliantly. So well deserved, do not miss on this drama #Emmys #OwenCooper #Adolescence
From Football To Drama Class
Born on 5 December 2009 in Warrington, England, Cooper grew up in a modest household. His mother works as a carer, while his father has a job in IT. He also has two brothers. Like many young boys in northern England, Cooper dreamed first of becoming a footballer. He played for the Warrington Rylands U15 squad before his interests slowly shifted.
His fascination with acting started after watching Tom Holland in The Impossible (2012). Inspired, he began weekly lessons with The Drama Mob, a Manchester-based drama school co-founded by Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien and Esther Morgan. Cooper later said his family was supportive but "not pushy," letting him explore acting at his own pace.
Youngest Emmy winner ever in any male acting category.
Congratulations to Adolescence's OWEN COOPER.
The Audition That Changed His Life
When casting for Adolescence began, co-creator Stephen Graham insisted the team find a new face from England. The production reached out to Cooper's drama school, requesting tapes of their strongest young actors. Teachers recalled that Cooper 'just had something." He was shortlisted and returned for multiple auditions before finally being chosen from more than 500 hopefuls.
Filming took place between July and October 2024. For Cooper, it was his first professional acting job. "I'd never acted before this. I just gave it a try," he later admitted.
The Show That Became A Global Hit
In Adolescence, Cooper plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old accused of murdering a classmate. Rather than focusing on who committed the crime, the four-part miniseries asks why - why a boy's life can spiral into darkness.
The show's format set it apart, with each episode filmed in a single continuous shot. Alongside Cooper, the cast included Stephen Graham as Jamie's father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister.
Released on March 13, 2025, the series quickly drew global attention. Within three months, it amassed 141 million views, making it Netflix's second-biggest hit after Wednesday. Critics praised Cooper's performance, calling it "possibly the best debut ever seen by a child actor."
Why Cooper Won't Watch His Own Series
Despite the acclaim, Cooper admits he hasn't sat through the show. Speaking to a newswire, he joked: "I still haven't watched it either. I just don't like watching myself. And now Jack says it's going into schools… that's my worst nightmare!"
The series also opened his eyes to troubling realities. "I was glad I didn't have any idea of what was going on - the emojis and the meanings behind them. I had no clue. And I don't think my friends knew, but it's obviously happening across the country. It's not a made-up story."
What's Next For The Young Star
After his Emmy triumph, Cooper's career is only just beginning. He has been cast as young Heathcliff in Emerald Fennell's upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights (2026). He will also appear as Callum in the upcoming BBC Three series Film Club. Away from acting, Cooper enjoys playing PlayStation games, especially Grand Theft Auto.
