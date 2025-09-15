ETV Bharat / entertainment

Meet Owen Cooper, 15-Year-Old Who Defeated Oscar Winner Javier Bardem At Emmy 2025, With Netflix's Adolescence

Hyderabad: 15-year-old Owen Cooper scripted history becoming the youngest male actor ever to win a Primetime Emmy. The English teenager, who plays Jamie Miller in Netflix's breakout drama Adolescence, won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie.

With his win, Cooper broke a decades-old record. Michael A. Goorjian was 23 when he became the youngest winner in the category back in 1994. Cooper has now gone further, also surpassing Scott Jacoby, who was 16 when he won in 1973 for The Certain Summer, making him the youngest male actor to ever claim an Emmy in any acting category.

What makes Cooper's victory even more striking is the competition he faced. The 15-year-old was nominated alongside Oscar winner Javier Bardem and acclaimed actor Peter Sarsgaard. Yet he managed to beat them both. Bardem was recognised for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, while Sarsgaard earned his nod for Presumed Innocent. Other nominees included Rob Delaney (Dying for Sex) and Cooper's own Adolescence co-star, Ashley Walters.

Cooper's Endearing Speech

As he took the stage, the audience erupted in applause. Cooper, composed yet visibly overwhelmed, thanked his parents, his co-stars, and the team behind the series.

"Honestly, when I started these drama classes a couple of years ago, I didn't expect to be in the United States, never mind here," he said, adding, "But I think tonight proves that if you listen, focus, and step out of your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. I was nothing three years ago, and I'm here now. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything is possible."

From Football To Drama Class

Born on 5 December 2009 in Warrington, England, Cooper grew up in a modest household. His mother works as a carer, while his father has a job in IT. He also has two brothers. Like many young boys in northern England, Cooper dreamed first of becoming a footballer. He played for the Warrington Rylands U15 squad before his interests slowly shifted.

His fascination with acting started after watching Tom Holland in The Impossible (2012). Inspired, he began weekly lessons with The Drama Mob, a Manchester-based drama school co-founded by Coronation Street actress Tina O'Brien and Esther Morgan. Cooper later said his family was supportive but "not pushy," letting him explore acting at his own pace.