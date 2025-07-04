Who Is Nikita Luther, The Traitors Winner? Meet The Poker Champion And Reality Show Star

Hyderabad: The Traitors, the Indian reality show hosted by Karan Johar, has become one of the most gripping and talked-about series of the year. The show, streaming on Prime Video, brought together 20 celebrity contestants from various walks of life, including actors, influencers, and sports personalities. Among them were names like Karan Kundrra, Uorfi Javed, Raj Kundra, Jasmine Bhasin, Raftaar, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

The format of The Traitors is based on the Dutch show De Verraders. In this game of strategy, mind games, and deception, contestants are secretly assigned as either "Traitors" or "Faithful." The Faithful must identify and eliminate the Traitors before they are picked off one by one. With daily challenges, strategic discussions, and intense roundtable votes, the show keeps viewers hooked till the very end.

After weeks of drama and shocking eliminations, The Traitors crowned two winners in its grand finale: Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. The top five contestants who made it to the final episode were Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther, Sudhanshu Pandey, Harsh Gujral, and Purav Jha.

In a thrilling conclusion, Uorfi and Nikita managed to expose the final traitors: Harsh and Purav, and claimed the title. They walked away with the prize money of Rs 70.05 lakh, split between them. While Uorfi's win made headlines, it was Nikita Luther who intrigued many viewers.

Who is Nikita Luther?

Nikita, 34, hails from New Delhi and is a celebrated professional poker player. She was born into a military family and spent her early years shifting cities before settling in Delhi. A former student of Sanskriti School, she completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Delhi. Her journey into poker began out of curiosity, but soon she made a mark on the global stage.

In 2018, she made history by becoming the first and only Indian woman to win a gold bracelet at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas, a feat considered the Olympic gold of the poker world. Nikita's unparalleled innate instincts and ability to interpret human behaviour helped her in managing The Traitors effectively.

The Traitors has developed a strong following due to a suspenseful, strategic, and dramatic mix. The popularity of Season 1 led to Prime Video giving the green light for Season 2, which is currently in development.