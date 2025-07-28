Who Is Medha Rana? Meet Varun Dhawan's Leading Lady In Border 2

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated war drama Border 2 has just got its female lead - Medha Rana, who is set to share the screen with Varun Dhawan. The film is a follow-up to the iconic 1997 film Border. The announcement has caused much excitement on social media, as both fans and industry professionals are eager to learn more about the actress.

Medha Rana, with 185k followers on Instagram, is a new name for everyone, but she has been on the scene steadily and consistently building her experience through modelling, music videos, and OTT appearances across the country.

From an Army Family to Aspiring Actor

Medha was born in 1999 and hails from an Army family. She grew up in Gurugram and spent the first few years in Bengaluru. She attended Army Public School and later earned a BBA in Finance and Marketing from Christ University.

Before she made the natural shift into acting, Medha used to teach at Annaswamy Muladilar School in Bengaluru; however, her creative aspirations propelled her towards media and entertainment.

OTT Advancements and Ascending stardom

Medha began her acting career in 2022 with the Voot thriller, London Files, in which she played the role of Maya Roy along with Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli. She later appeared in Amazon's MX Player series, Ishq in the Air, and made her mark as a prominent character opposite Babil Khan in the Netflix film Friday Night Plan.

She was also part of popular music videos, such as Armaan Malik's Barsaat and Anuv Jain's Gul, both of which demonstrated her expressive screen presence. She has also appeared in exciting commercials and was seen as the face for various brands such as TRESemme, Nescafe, Cadbury, Ponds, Lenskart, and Livon which gave her exposure in the industry.

Why She Was Cast in Border 2

Producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta said Medha was cast because of the authenticity they needed. Bhushan Kumar said, "It was most important for us to find someone who can talk in dialect and posses the spirit and rooted nature of the region." Medha impressed the team with her raw talent, emotional range, and command over the regional dialect."

Nidhi Dutta added, "Every choice we've made, from director to cast, aligns with our vision of telling a story that’s powerful and honest. Medha brings freshness and sincerity that fits the tone of the film."

What's Next in Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Medha joins the cast as Varun's love interest in the emotional backdrop of a war-torn narrative. With the film set to release on January 23, 2026, the cast and crew are currently shooting, with several schedules already wrapped. With Border 2, Medha Rana is set to make her big-screen debut.