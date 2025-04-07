Who Is Manasi Ghosh? Everything You Need To Know About Indian Idol 15 Winner

Hyderabad: In an epic musical competition that aired on April 6, 2025, Indian Idol Season 15 bestowed its champion title to Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old singer hailing from Kolkata. She accepted the winning trophy, a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh, a brand new car, and nationwide love and fame.

Manasi's story has been nothing short of inspiring. The West Bengal native had musical aspirations since childhood. In the show, it was revealed that Manasi's family was aware of her commitment to provide financial support. She even said she would "buy you many houses" when she was younger.

While questions about her formal musical training have not been out, Manasi has received training in musical singing from a young age. She competed in multiple singing competitions before Indian Idol, which included being placed as first runner-up on Super Singer Season 3, where the stage opened new avenues for her.

During her time on Indian Idol, she displayed as much versatility as confidence, performing songs from every musical genre, from classical to contemporary pop. She also added a depth of emotions and expressions in her songs. Judges Shreya Ghoshal, Badshah, and Vishal Dadlani consistently commended her performances. Vishal was known for being strict with his assessments, but Manasi often earned standing ovations from him.

In a heartfelt post, she discussed her very first playback opportunity: "I don't think I can express my excitement when @lalitpanditofficial Sir told me he was offering my first playback opportunity...while I am singing with the legendary @singer_shaan Sir!!" After winning Indian Idol 15, she also shared her experiences and feelings with her 155K Instagram followers.

With the win, Manasi has become only the second female singer to have won the coveted singing competition after Sourabhee Debbarma. Ghosh revealed she plans to invest the prize money in her music projects, signalling a promising start to her professional career. With her natural talent, emotional depth, and ever-growing fan base, Manasi Ghosh is poised to become one of the most cherished voices in the Indian music scene.