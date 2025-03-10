Who Is Mahvash? Know About the Radio Jockey-Turned Actor Linked to Yuzvendra Chahal

Hyderabad: RJ Mahvash has been in the news due to her rumoured relationship with Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, which has taken social media by storm. Mahvash, who is already a well-known personality on social platforms, is making waves not just for her online presence but also for her connection to the cricketer, following their appearance together during the Champions Trophy 2025 final. The buzz surrounding their reported romance has raised questions about who Mahvash is.

Early Life

Mahvash hails from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. She has an educational background that includes a Bachelor's degree from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and a Master's in Mass Communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

Radio Jockey and YouTuber

Mahvash is a radio jockey. She started her career with Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM. The RJ carved out a niche for herself with her witty and engaging content on social media. Besides being an RJ, she ventured into YouTube, gaining popularity for her prank videos that often feature her humourous take on everyday situations. Her content is widely appreciated for its relatability.

Acting Career and Social Media Presence

Apart from her work in radio and YouTube, Mahvash has also dived into the world of film production and acting. She has described herself as a film producer in her Instagram bio and is associated with the upcoming Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Section 108, a mystery thriller. She enjoys a following of 1.7 million followers on her verified Instagram handle. Apart from acting, she also has a keen interest in fashion and travelling.

The Champions Trophy and Dating Rumours with Chahal

Mahvash's name has been linked with Chahal, following their public appearance together during the Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand. In a video shared by Mahvash on her Instagram, both can be seen celebrating Team India's victory, with Mahvash joking, "I told you I will come back victorious, I am good luck for India." Though already active on social media with a massive fan following, Mahvash has recently hogged limelight, both positive and negative.