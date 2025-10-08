ETV Bharat / entertainment

Who Is Krish Pathak? Bigg Boss 4 Fame Saaraa Khan's Husband With A Ramayan Connection

Hyderabad: Television actress Saaraa Khan, known for her role in Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and for her stint on Bigg Boss Season 4, has tied the knot with actor Krish Pathak. The couple wed through a court marriage registration process under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

The duo confirmed the news by sharing their official wedding photos and a heartfelt caption on Instagram, which read, "Two hearts, two cultures, one forever… 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this December." Their poetic announcement reflects a story of love that celebrates unity and inclusivity, with a grand wedding celebration planned for December 2025.

In the images, Saaraa and Krish can be seen happily signing their marriage contract wearing traditional outfits, with Saaraa dressed in a navy blue ethnic ensemble and Krish in a cream sherwani. In one picture, the two newlyweds are seen looking jubilant with floral garlands, in front of a sign that read 'Krish, Saaraa'.