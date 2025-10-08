Who Is Krish Pathak? Bigg Boss 4 Fame Saaraa Khan's Husband With A Ramayan Connection
Actor Krish Pathak marries TV star Saaraa Khan in a court ceremony. Read on to know more about him.
Hyderabad: Television actress Saaraa Khan, known for her role in Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai and for her stint on Bigg Boss Season 4, has tied the knot with actor Krish Pathak. The couple wed through a court marriage registration process under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
The duo confirmed the news by sharing their official wedding photos and a heartfelt caption on Instagram, which read, "Two hearts, two cultures, one forever… 'Qubool Hai' se 'Saat Phere' tak, the vows await this December." Their poetic announcement reflects a story of love that celebrates unity and inclusivity, with a grand wedding celebration planned for December 2025.
In the images, Saaraa and Krish can be seen happily signing their marriage contract wearing traditional outfits, with Saaraa dressed in a navy blue ethnic ensemble and Krish in a cream sherwani. In one picture, the two newlyweds are seen looking jubilant with floral garlands, in front of a sign that read 'Krish, Saaraa'.
But who exactly is Krish Pathak, the man who captured Saaraa's heart?
Krish is the son of veteran actor Sunil Lahiri, who is perhaps best known for his role as Lakshman in the popular 1980s television show Ramayan by Ramanand Sagar. Following in his father's footsteps, Krish took up acting and has acted in shows such as Star Plus's P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke and Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar.
He reportedly described his romance with Saaraa, as a "Gen-Z love story,” modern, but based on mutual values. The couple had previously collaborated on the music single Dar Dar Jaun, sparking rumours of a growing closeness.
Krish, who currently boasts over 107K Instagram followers, is known for his calm charm and grounded demeanour, qualities that seem to complement Saaraa's outgoing personality. For Saaraa, this marks her second marriage as she was earlier married to actor Ali Merchant, a ceremony that was famously televised on Bigg Boss 4.
